Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Forest Green v Doncaster

Doncaster are rooted to the foot of the League Two table with two points from seven games but a long-awaited victory looks achievable when they take on fellow strugglers Forest Green at the New Lawn.

Despite their lowly position, Doncaster will still believe they have the potential to get involved at the top end, although they have plenty of ground to make up with ten points separating them from the top seven.

Poor early-season results and performances were influenced by injuries and the difficulty of integrating a large number of new players, but Rovers manager Grant McCann saw plenty of positives after watching his team lose 2-1 at home to Everton in the EFL Cup second round and there have been further encouraging signs in recent league outings.

Donny drew 0-0 at home to Swindon despite playing the entire second half with ten men and they gave as good as they got for the majority of last Saturday's 2-1 loss away to title favourites Wrexham.

They have had it tough on the fixture list with five of seven matches against teams in the top seven, but the trip to Forest Green offers some respite.

Forest Green appear to be carrying a hangover from last season's relegation and slipped to 19th after last Saturday's 4-1 loss at home to Crewe.

They have lost all four home league matches and are set for further disappointment against Donny.

Crawley v Tranmere

Crawley have left last season's struggles behind them and can continue their flying start with a home win over Tranmere.

There have been a few raised eyebrows after Crawley pinged the lids but it should not be long before Scott Lindsay's side are given the respect they deserve.

Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, Crawley were eighth of 24 on average shots per game stats and fifth on the possession averages.

They are a decent side and should be too strong for Tranmere, who sit second bottom on just three points.

Rovers might eventually improve under interim manager Nigel Adkins but this week's task looks a tough one.

Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich

Championship highflyers Ipswich seem determined to contend for a second successive promotion and they can make it five wins from six by defeating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Tractor Boys have banked maximum points from each of this season's road trips and another assured performance can deliver the goods against the lowly Owls, who have taken just one point from a possible 15.

Reading v Bolton

Bolton have shrugged aside last season's playoff disappointment and their League One promotion charge can continue with a victory over crisis-club Reading in Berkshire.

The Trotters have steadily enhanced their squad over several transfer windows and their upward trajectory looks the complete opposite to Reading, who have followed relegation from the Championship with four league losses in six and were hit with another points deduction this week.

Accumulator

Ipswich Evs, Watford 21-20, Bolton 11-10, Crawley 6-5

£1 acca returns £18.94 with Coral

First goalscorer

Mileta Rajovic Watford v Birmingham

at 5-1 BoyleSports

Danish centre-forward Mileta Rajovic netted twice on his Watford debut and he can grab the opener against Birmingham at Vicarage Road

