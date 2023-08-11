Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Wigan

2pts 21-20 Coral

Watford

2pts 3-4 Coral

Bolton

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Stevenage

2pts 11-10 general

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Wigan v Northampton

Wigan were weighed down by an eight-point deduction before kicking a ball in League One this season, but they responded with a 2-1 success at Derby last Saturday and can follow up by beating Northampton at the DW Stadium.

The points penalty was another blow for Wigan, who finished bottom of the Championship last season, but the Latics have grown used to dealing with adversity and they performed admirably at Pride Park Stadium last weekend with Charlie Wyke's brace handing them a victory over the pre-season title favourites.

Winning against Derby has given Wigan a huge confidence boost and raised hope that they might be able to do more than simply avoid another relegation.

Survival is likely to be more of an issue for promoted Northampton, who have struggled with their summer recruitment.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady is working with largely the same group of players and his team got off to a poor start, losing 1-0 at home to Stevenage.

Improvement will be needed if Northampton are going to stick around in League One but another defeat looks on the cards this weekend.

Watford v Plymouth

Watford were the Championship's biggest victors on the opening weekend, winning 4-0 at home to QPR, and they look solid favourites to see off Plymouth at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are often ridiculed for their lack of patience with managers but latest choice Valerien Ismael is somebody they might want to hang onto.

Ismael seems to have brought discipline, desire and intensity to a group who lacked direction for much of last season.

Key players Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr have departed but Watford played like a team against QPR and have enough ability to challenge the majority of second-tier rivals.

Watford look ready to at least match their opponents for commitment and they should have an advantage in quality over League One champions Plymouth, who are aiming for second-tier consolidation.

Argyle opened up with an impressive 3-1 success at home to Huddersfield but their trip to Watford could be a reality check.

Cheltenham v Bolton

Ambitious Bolton are intent on pushing for automatic promotion from League One and can make it two wins from two by defeating Cheltenham in Gloucestershire.

The Trotters started off with an impressive 3-0 success at home to Lincoln and should have too much quality for Cheltenham, who are under early pressure after a 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Stevenage v Shrewsbury

Stevenage's efforts to consolidate in League One got off to a great start with a 1-0 victory at Northampton, and there is every chance of the Hertfordshire side getting the better of Shrewsbury at the Lamex Stadium.

Steve Evans' outfit dumped Watford out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday thanks to a 1-1 draw and a 4-3 spot-kick success, and they may be too strong for the Shrews, who are on a run of seven successive away defeats.

Accumulator

Leicester 8-11, Watford 7-10, Wigan Evs, Gillingham 21-20

£1 acca returns £12.06 with bet365

First goalscorer

Aaron Collins Bristol Rovers v Barnsley

at 15-2 BoyleSports

Aaron Collins starred for Bristol Rovers last season, scoring 17 league goals, and he looks overpriced to hit the opening goal at home to Barnsley.

