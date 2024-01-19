Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm

Best bets

Wycombe draw no bet

3pts Evs general

Notts County

2pts 7-4 bet365

Wigan

1pt 6-5 general

Charlton

1pt 13-10 Betfair

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Port Vale v Wycombe

Wycombe have been experiencing their most frustrating League One campaign since relegation from the Championship in 2020-21 but they are unbeaten in their last five matches and have a decent chance of defeating Port Vale in the Potteries.

The Chairboys and Vale are among a group of five teams on 30 points who are far more likely to be sucked into the relegation scrap than push for the playoffs.

Looking over the shoulder is not something Wycombe have been accustomed to. The Buckinghamshire outfit reached the League One playoff final in 2021-22, losing 2-0 to Sunderland, and were ninth last term.

Wycombe had hoped to feature in this season's promotion race but they hit the buffers between early October and late-December with a winless sequence of 12 league games.

Wanderers head coach Matt Bloomfield must have been feeling the pressure but his players have responded in recent weeks and they head to the Potteries in a positive frame of mind.

While Wycombe seem to have turned the corner, Vale are going through a sticky spell having won just one of their last six fixtures.

They have picked up a lot of injuries and suffered another blow this week with on-loan midfielder Alfie Devine being recalled by Tottenham before being sent back out to Plymouth.

Vale are expected to plug some of the gaps in their squad before the transfer window shuts, but they look a bit threadbare at the moment and may struggle to avoid defeat.

Notts County v Stockport

Notts County filled their head coach vacancy on Thursday, snapping up Stuart Maynard from National League Wealdstone, and he can make a positive start by defeating leaders Stockport at Meadow Lane.

The sixth-placed Magpies will be anxious to maintain their promotion push under Maynard, who will be working with a much bigger budget than he was accustomed to at Wealdstone.

Maynard might have his say in one or two late-January signings but his immediate task will be to get the best out of a hugely talented pool of players.

County are the division's top scorers with 60 goals and have been especially strong in home matches, taking 30 points from a possible 39.

Maynard's arrival should lift the supporters and the players and ensure a tough afternoon for Stockport, who have let their standards slip in recent weeks.

The Hatters won 3-1 at home to Walsall last Saturday but they have gone six games without an away success and could struggle this weekend.

Wigan v Reading

Wigan gave a glimpse of their potential in their televised 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round and they can make some much-needed progress in League One by defeating Reading at the DW Stadium.

The Latics have won seven of their 12 home league games and should have too much quality for the troubled Royals, who are three points adrift of safety.

Burton v Charlton

Mid-table Charlton have gone eight games without a League One victory, but they played some decent football in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Peterborough and can register a much-needed success over Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Addicks have been active in the market, snapping up West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry and sealing a loan deal for Sheffield Wednesday's Tyreeq Bakinson.

Both impressed against the Posh and they can help the Londoners to get the better of Burton, who have lost two of their last three matches.

Accumulator

Peterborough 1-3, Gillingham 4-5, MK Dons 1-2, Notts County 7-4

£1 acca returns £9.88 with bet365

First goalscorer

Mark Harris Oxford v Northampton

at 11-2 Betfair, Power

Oxford striker Mark Harris will be feeling good after his double in last Saturday's 3-1 success at Carlisle and he looks a likely first scorer against Northampton.

