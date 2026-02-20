Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley: Portsmouth could be doomed at the Den

Best Saturday EFL bets

From 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Millwall

3pm Saturday

2pts 17-20 general

Lincoln

3pm Saturday

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wycombe

12.30pm Saturday

1pt 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Swindon

12.30pm Saturday

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Aaron Ashley's Saturday EFL acca



Millwall 17-20

Middlesbrough 19-50

Luton 4-5

Bromley 7-10

£1 acca returns £7.81 with bet365

Best EFL first goalscorer bet

Mohamed Toure in Norwich vs Birmingham

at 13-2 bet365

Australian international Mohamed Toure arrived at Norwich from Danish club Randers on transfer deadline day and has been an instant hit at Carrow Road, scoring five goals in three games and registering a hat-trick in the 3-0 win at Oxford.

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

Millwall vs Portsmouth predictions

Milwall are third in the Championship, within six points of leaders Coventry, and their dreams of securing a promotion to the Premier League can be enhanced with victory over Portsmouth.

There is plenty of work to be done but a playoff place is well within their reach and the Lions showed their battling qualities as they came from behind to defeat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough last Saturday.

Alex Neil’s side have been notoriously tough to beat at The Den, where they have lost only one of their last 12 Championship games and been toppled only by top two Coventry and Middlesbrough and playoff hopefuls Hull and Wrexham.

Portsmouth head to Bermondsey having banked a 3-1 victory at Charlton in midweek, a much-needed result which moved them four points clear of the relegation zone.

However, things were fairly even at The Valley - Pompey scored with two long range strikes and a penalty - and that was only a third win from 15 away games to show that they are far more reliable at Fratton Park.

Unlike Pompey, Millwall had no midweek engagement and they have won nine of their 16 home league outings.

Mansfield vs Lincoln predictions

Lincoln’s cushion over third-placed Bolton in League One now stands at eight points and they are showing no signs of slowing down despite the pressure of promotion to the Championship being the prize.

The Imps readily outclassed ten-man Northampton 4-0 on Tuesday, a win which stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 15, and they have taken maximum points in 11 of those games.

Michael Skubala’s side have won four of their last five on the road, routing improving Plymouth 4-1 in the latest of those, and this could be a good time to be heading to Millwall.

The Stags were below par in 1-0 loss at Blackpool on Tuesday, which stretched their winless run in the league to six, and last weekend’s shock FA Cup success at Premier League Burnley may have come at a cost.

Wycombe vs Stevenage predictions

Just six points separate Huddersfield in sixth and 12th-placed Plymouth in League One so the battle for the playoff places is on and Wycombe can claim a vital victory.

Wycombe sit tenth, four points behind visitors Stevenage, but are firmly in the mix and their performances at Adams Park are giving them every chance of making their presence felt.

The Chairboys have won seven of their last ten home games in League One, accounting for highflying Lincoln and Bolton as well as holding leaders Cardiff to a draw.

Stevenage have suffered five straight defeats on the road and the latest was a 3-1 defeat at fourth-bottom Northampton which is of particular concern.

Swindon vs Crewe predictions

Swindon have responded well to January’s slump, winning five of their last six matches to move back into second in League Two and within three points of pace-setters Bromley.

The Robins have lost only three of their 16 home matches, winning ten times, and should have too much quality for Crewe.

The Railwaymen failed to register a shot on target in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood and they have managed only one win in their last six attempts on their travels.

