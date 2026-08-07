Expert EFL Cup predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley: Clarets a class above ill-prepared Notts County

Best Saturday EFL bets

From 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Burnley -1 goal on handicap vs Notts County

2pts 6-5 bet365

Grimsby to beat Blackpool

2pts 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bristol Rovers to beat Peterborough

1pt 7-5 general

Leyton Orient to beat Oxford

1pt 9-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

Burnley vs Notts County predictions

There were three divisions separating Burnley and Notts County last season and that gulf in class should be evident in their EFL Cup first-round clash at Turf Moor.

The Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League last season and will be hoping to bounce back at the first time of asking while Notts County are preparing for life in League One after winning the League Two playoffs.

Burnley have appointed Genk’s Nicky Hayen as their new head coach on a three-year deal after Scott Parker stepped down and they have been forced to sell a number of star assets including Jaidon Anthony, Maxime Esteve, Loum Tchaouna and Florentino.

However, Zian Flemming, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Edwards, Aaron Ramsey and Jacob Bruun Larsen highlight some of the quality that remains and they have been especially influential during pre-season.

Hayen should be keen to hit the ground running and this looks a good time to be facing Notts County, who still have a lot of business to do having parted ways with last season’s two top scorers Matthew Dennis and Alassana Jatta.

Manager Martin Paterson has said that his squad is light and needs to get fitter, something which should be exploited by a side of Burnley’s calibre.

Grimsby vs Blackpool predictions

Grimsby reached round four of last season’s EFL Cup, a run highlighted by a memorable penalty shootout success over Manchester United, and they can kickstart their 2026-27 campaign by claiming the scalp of Blackpool.

Grimsby should go well in League Two – the return of Andy Cook after last season's successful loan spell helps negate Jaze Kabia’s departure to Orient – while Blackpool may have to work their way into their League One campaign.

The Tangerines have had a stop-start pre-season, losing to nil against Tranmere, Barrow and Port Vale, and business has been slow to get going for Ian Evatt with only three new arrivals.

Last season’s top scorer Ashley Fletcher has joined Huddersfield and more investment will be required for the Seasiders, who finished 13th in League One last term.

Grimsby lost only four of their final 25 games last season as they pinched a place in the League Two playoffs and they may continue in the same vein.

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Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough predictions

Few teams in the EFL ended last season as strongly as Bristol Rovers, who won 11 of their final 14 games in League Two to turn relegation fears into a mid-table finish.

A full pre-season under Steve Evans provides plenty of optimism for Gas supporters and they have been shrewd in their recruitment, which includes the signings of Jack Aitchison from Exeter, Bradford centre-back Ciaran Kelly and Newport winger Bobby Kamwa.

Rovers will be targeting promotion in League Two while visitor Peterborough could be set for a season of struggle in League One, where they have finished 18th in the last two campaigns.

With Kyrell Lisbie moving to Millwall, Archie Collins leaving on a free and Jimmy-Jay Morgan back at parent club West Brom, Peterborough still have to replace three of their better players from last season and they were beaten 2-1 by Accrington in the first round last term.

Leyton Orient vs Oxford predictions

Just four months after announcing retirement as a player, Aaron Ramsey prepares for his first game as a manager as his Oxford side head to League One rivals Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup.

The U’s suffered Championship relegation after losing three of their final four games last season and being put under a temporary transfer embargo is making it tough for Ramsey to get the ball rolling.

Nine players were released at the end of last season and they have to get started without the injured Jeon Jin-woo, Ruben Roosken and Frankie Kent.

The influential Brian De Keersmaecker has yet to feature during pre-season, raising concerns about his future with Championship interest lurking, while last year’s player of the season Stanley Mills has missed training in recent days and is an injury concern.

That leaves Oxford severely lacking first-team quality and, while Orient have to come to terms with losing top scorer Dom Ballard to Bristol City and it may come too soon for new signing Jaze Kabia, they may be more settled than the visitors under Richie Wellens.

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