Expert Championship playoff predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Championship playoff predictions

Middlesbrough eased off the gas towards the end of the Championship season, taking one point from three games, but they look the most accomplished of the teams jostling for the final promotion berth and can seal a place in the Premier League.

For the last few weeks it has been pretty clear that fourth-placed Middlesbrough and third-placed Luton were heading for an extended season.

Coventry and Sunderland have done things differently, sealing their playoff places on the final day of the campaign, but are not necessarily going to be at a major disadvantage.

There have been benefits for Boro and Luton in terms of being able to manage the minutes of key players.

But Coventry and Sunderland have had to maintain a competitive edge until the 46th game and that could work in their favour, ensuring they are more battle-hardened than their semi-final opponents.

Luton's clash with Sunderland looks evenly matched despite the Hatters finishing the season 11 points above the Black Cats.

Hatters manager Rob Edwards has done a fantastic job and his team will not be short of confidence after a 14-game unbeaten run.

The 40-year-old favoured a possession-based style when leading Forest Green to last season's League Two title, but he has changed his approach at Luton to get the best out of a different set of players.

Luton are a physically imposing side with a pair of powerful centre-forwards, Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris, but they can lack the ability to take the sting out of a game and that could be an issue in front of a huge crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have performed in fits and starts but they have some match-winning individuals with Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo amassing league tallies of nine and 13.

Their tie against Luton could go either way and much will depend on how the Hatters cope with the atmosphere in Saturday's first leg on Wearside.

Middlesbrough will face a similar challenge when they take on Coventry in front of a sellout crowd at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

However, Michael Carrick's side are generally excellent at keeping the ball and have shown that they can flourish in some very tough environments.

Boro's nine away wins include successes against Blackburn and Sheffield United, who finished the season with the fourth and second-best home records in the division.

Carrick can select from some outstanding attacking players with second tier top scorer Chuba Akpom on 28 goals and Cameron Archer and Marcus Forss on 11 and ten.

Boro's potential weakness is in defence and they will need to keep a close eye on Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is on 21 goals and ten assists for the Championship season.

However, if they can keep Gyokeres quiet over two legs they will go a long way towards reaching the final.

Once under the Wembley arch, Boro should anticipate a tougher challenge irrespective of who they face.

However, their attacking, possession-based style should be well suited to conditions at the national stadium, affording them every chance of finishing the job.

