Tuesday's EFL predictions, betting odds and tips: Lofty Lions can prevail in the Potteries

Best bets

Millwall

2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Plymouth draw no bet

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Mansfield or draw double chance

1pt 11-8 BoyleSports

Tuesday's EFL predictions from Dan Childs

It is getting typically tight in the Championship with three points separating the clubs between second and fifth place, and third-placed Millwall are ready to improve their promotion hopes by defeating injury-hit Stoke.

Ipswich moved above Millwall into second place after Sunday's nervy 2-2 draw at home to fellow contenders Middlesbrough, but the shared spoils at Portman Road will have encouraged Alex Neil's side, who approach their match at Stoke knowing that a draw would lift them into the top two.

Millwall's problem is that they have played one more game than Ipswich, who are on the same points and have a vastly superior goal difference.

The Londoners need to target all three points in the Potteries and they look a solid odds-against wager to get them.

At this stage of the season it can be an advantage to come up against mid-table opposition who are neither at risk of relegation or in touch with the top six.

Stoke manager Mark Robins wants his team to finish the season on a high and is boosted by the availability of central defender Ashley Phillips after a one-game ban.

However, finding a playing partner for Phillips could be a tough task because Ben Gibson, Ben Wilmot and Maksym Talovierov are out of contention while Aaron Cresswell and Bosun Lawal were taken off during Saturday's 2-0 loss at Wrexham.

Millwall should be sensing an opportunity as they seek to build on Saturday's 2-0 victory at home to QPR.

The Lions have gathered 17 points from their last seven away games and they look in the mood to pick off the Potters.

Josh Neufville (right) and Bradford are looking to cement their position in the top six of the League One table Credit: Getty Images

The game of the night in League One takes place at Valley Parade where Bradford host Plymouth.

Both clubs are aiming to make the playoffs and this key encounter could go the way of in-form Plymouth, who have been piling up points in recent months.

Argyle are two points outside the playoff spots with three games left, but they have amassed ten points from their last four road trips and can inflict a damaging defeat on the out-of-sorts Bantams, who have won just two of their last seven fixtures.

Fifth-placed Stockport are another team looking for a few more points to seal a top six finish but they look opposable at home to mid-table Mansfield.

County have gone through a really busy schedule and were showing the strain at the weekend when they drew 3-3 at relegation-threatened Exeter.

They may struggle to justify odds-on favouritism against the resilient Stags, who have lost just one of their last 11 league matches.

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