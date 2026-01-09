- More
Dan Childs fancies League One leaders Cardiff to show their class against Leyton Orient
Our best bet on Saturday, January 10, comes in the Championship fixture between Leyton Orient and Cardiff at Brisbane Road.
Cardiff
Leyton Orient vs Cardiff
League One, 3pm Saturday
Cardiff are setting a blistering pace at the top of League One and they can move on to 54 points from 25 games with a win at fifth-bottom Leyton Orient.
The Bluebirds are playing third tier football for the first time since 2003 and they have looked a class above many of their rivals.
There was no let-up in performance from Brian Barry-Murphy's slick side over the recent busy schedule with ten points taken from the last four games.
And Cardiff's relentless nature looks ominous for Orient, who have regressed since last season when they were losing League One playoff finalists.
Richie Wellens' struggling side are on a run of three straight defeats and their survival hopes could be dealt another blow this weekend.
Odds: 17-20 with Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Bluebirds look set for capital gains
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
2026 FA Cup third round betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets
Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 for Arsenal to win or draw with Sky Bet
Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Paddy Power
Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 40-1 odds for Saka to have shot on target with Coral
