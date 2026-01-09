Dan Childs fancies League One leaders Cardiff to show their class against Leyton Orient

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Saturday's card and his best bet comes from the League One encounter between Leyton Orient and Cardiff.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Saturday's Football Bet of the Day

Cardiff

Leyton Orient vs Cardiff

League One, 3pm Saturday

Cardiff are setting a blistering pace at the top of League One and they can move on to 54 points from 25 games with a win at fifth-bottom Leyton Orient.

The Bluebirds are playing third tier football for the first time since 2003 and they have looked a class above many of their rivals.

There was no let-up in performance from Brian Barry-Murphy's slick side over the recent busy schedule with ten points taken from the last four games.

And Cardiff's relentless nature looks ominous for Orient, who have regressed since last season when they were losing League One playoff finalists.

Richie Wellens' struggling side are on a run of three straight defeats and their survival hopes could be dealt another blow this weekend.

Odds: 17-20 with Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Read more:

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Bluebirds look set for capital gains

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FA Cup third-round predictions, betting odds and tips: Depleted Brewers could be beaten

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.