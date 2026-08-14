Dan Childs's EFL outright tips: West Ham can limit their time in the Championship

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Championship preview: Hammers can return at the first attempt

West Ham are back in the Championship after 14 consecutive seasons of Premier League football. They are hot favourites to bounce straight back and can justify market confidence by finishing top of the pile.

Over the last two seasons there have been mixed fortunes for relegated clubs.

While Burnley and Ipswich recovered immediately by securing automatic promotions, Luton and Leicester went in the other direction and experienced back-to-back relegations.

However, West Ham, Wolves and Burnley dominate the betting for the 2026-27 campaign and the club with all bases covered appears to be the Hammers, who have retained key elements of what was a competitive top-flight team.

West Ham sanctioned the big-money sales of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville, but they also agreed a contract adjustment for star attacker Jarrod Bowen, who has a deal until 2030, and persisted with Nuno as head coach.

The Londoners have opted for continuity and that is a sensible approach, given the improvement they showed in the final months of last season, when they gathered 25 points from their final 17 Premier League fixtures.

As well as keeping good players in the building, West Ham have added defender Joel Veltman and winger Manor Solomon from Brighton and Tottenham.

They look a class apart from second-tier rivals and will be tough to stop.

A tally of at least 90 points looks achievable for West Ham, but there could be intense competition for second place, and Wolves, Burnley, Norwich, Millwall and Sheffield United are among the clubs likely to contend.

Of last season's unsuccessful playoff participants, Millwall look the best placed to bounce back.

Middlesbrough are dealing with the disappointment of becoming the first club to lose two playoff ties in the same season, as well as wrestling with the thorny issue of how to replace departed midfielder Hayden Hackney.

And Southampton are under huge pressure after the Spygate affair which has resulted in them starting the new season with a four-point deduction.

But Millwall possess a clear identity under Alex Neil and, after a summer of strengthening the squad, they should continue pushing forward.

The Londoners finished last season only one point off second place and they look overpriced to end their 36-year exile from England's top tier.

Wolves and Burnley should be nearer the top than the bottom but they have gaps in their squad and will need to strengthen in the remaining weeks of the window.

Norwich are available at longer odds and should at least secure a place in the expanded six-team playoffs if they can build on their swift improvement under Philippe Clement.

At the other end of the table, the scrap against relegation looks wide open.

But adjusting to the higher level could be a tough challenge for League One champions Lincoln, who have lost title-winning manager Michael Skubala and classy attacking midfielder Jack Moylan to Bristol City and Cardiff.

Dan Childs's best bets for the Championship

West Ham to win the Championship

7-4 general

Millwall to be promoted

7-1 general

Lincoln to be relegated

8-11 bet365, Hills

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League One: Foxes could fall flat but the Terriers are set to thrive

There are some big clubs in English football's third tier and none of them are receiving as much market attention as Leicester, who are odds-on to respond to back-to-back relegations with a promotion back to the Championship.

Leicester have brought in Russell Martin to lead their title challenge, but they are going through massive upheaval with Jeremy Monga, Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks and Patson Daka departing the club and more set to follow.

The Foxes are hard to trust and so are second-favourites Sheffield Wednesday, who could need time to recover after years of off-field turmoil.

With doubts over the two market leaders and Luton, who fell short of last season's League One playoffs, there should be space for others to flourish and Huddersfield are among the best placed to take advantage.

The Terriers finished ninth last term but they showed improvement in the final six weeks of the season under the direction of dual managers Martin Drury and Jonathan Stead.

It was no great surprise when Drury and Stead were asked to continue as head coach and assistant manager and they have set about adding to a talented squad.

Huddersfield have substantially enhanced their goalscoring potential with the addition of striker Ashley Fletcher and winger Derensili Sanches Fernandes and they look overpriced to seal a promotion spot.

Another club in store for a positive season are Tom Cleverley's Plymouth, who came on strong in the second half of last season.

Plymouth sold striker Lorent Tolaj to Bristol City, but they remain a team to be respected and should achieve at least a top-six placing.

At the other end of the table, Burton may struggle.

Wily gaffer Gary Bowyer has worked wonders in the Brewers dugout but several key players have left and they may struggle to pull off another successful escape act.

Dan Childs's best bets in League One

Huddersfield to be promoted

9-2 general

Plymouth top-six finish

11-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Burton to be relegated

11-8 bet365, BoyleSports, Power

League Two: Ambitious Vale can take the title

Port Vale have become a yo-yo club, registering two promotions and two relegations over the last five seasons, and their latest stay in League Two could be another short-term affair.

Recovering from relegation is always a challenge, but Vale have shown ambition and intelligence with their summer recruitment and look ready to feature prominently in the promotion race.

The Potteries outfit have stuck with manager Jon Brady, who arrived in January, inheriting an almost hopeless situation, and presided over an improved set of performances without ever looking likely to stave off the threat of relegation from League One.

Brady promotion from League Two with Northampton in 2022-23, steering the Cobblers to third place, and he can do even better with the Vale, who look genuine title-contenders.

Big-spending Salford top the betting after recruiting several players from higher divisions, but they have a new manager, Peter Cklamovski, who has no previous experience of English football.

The Ammies have been expensive to follow in recent years and they may struggle to justify the favourites' tag.

Several teams could contend for automatic promotion, including Danny Cowley's Colchester, who are on a progressive path.

The Essex outfit finished 22nd and 12th in the last two campaigns and are on the right trajectory to push for a top-three finish.

At the other end of the table, the battle for survival has been made tougher by the elevation of new boys York and Rochdale, who amassed points tallies of 108 and 106 in last season's National League.

Both should consolidate at the higher level and the strengthening of the league could spell danger for Newport, who narrowly escaped the drop last term despite losing 27 of 46 fixtures.

Newport are attempting to move forward under inexperienced head coach Hayden Mullins, but they are further weakened by the departure of defender Matt Baker and winger Bobby Kamwa.

Dan Childs's League Two tips

Port Vale to win League Two

12-1 general

Colchester to be promoted

13-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Newport to be relegated

2-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Get alternative outright views on the EFL from the Racing Post's top team of writers:

Championship 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

League One 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

League Two 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

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