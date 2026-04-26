Coventry vs Wrexham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Coventry vs Wrexham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 26

Kick-off Midday

Venue Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Competition Championship

TV ITV1, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Championship winners Coventry will get a lap of honour as they host Wrexham in their final home game of the season. The Dragons are in a dogfight for the final spot in the second-tier playoffs and will not roll over for the table-toppers.

This should be a competitive lunchtime affair between two of the division's best sides.

Coventry vs Wrexham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Brandon Thomas-Asante to score or assist

Evs bet365

Coventry vs Wrexham preview

Coventry wrapped up the Championship title in style with a 5-1 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday and there will be a carnival atmosphere in their final home game of the season as they host Wrexham.

The Dragons will be desperate to crash the party, though, as they are locked in a battle with Hull and Derby for the final playoff spot and need every point that they can get from their final two matches.

Phil Parkinson’s side are ahead of Hull on goal difference and a point in front of Derby with a game in hand on that pair.

Clearly motivation levels will be much higher for the visitors but Coventry have lost only twice at home all season and will want to celebrate their return to the top flight after 25 years with a victory.

As a result of the conflicting interests of both teams, the 90-minute markets look like a bit of a minefield and it may pay to side with goals in this clash.

Wrexham have been involved in a number of high-scoring affairs recently, and nine of their last 14 games have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals.

A repeat of that is fancied as they take on the Championship's top scorers Coventry, who have scored 90 times in their 44 games.

Wrexham have one of the worst defensive records in the top half and that is a concern against the Sky Blues, who would love to round off their impressive home campaign with a bang.

Thomas-Asante could be key

Brandon Thomas-Asante has played a supporting role for much of the season for Coventry while Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni among others have taken the spotlight.

However the forward has still chipped in with 12 goals and four assists from 19 league starts and looks a solid bet to contribute another goal for the Sky Blues.

Coventry vs Wrexham Bet Builder

Wrexham to be shown the most cards

Expect Wrexham to be flying into tackles considering what's at stake for them, while Coventry have picked up the fewest cards in the Championship this term.

Victor Torp to have two or more shots

Coventry's Danish midfielder loves a crack at goal, averaging 2.89 shots per 90 minutes this season, and he should have two or more attempts at goal.

George Dobson to be shown a card

The Wrexham midfielder looks a prime candidate for a card after picking up eight in 29 league starts this season.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Coventry vs Wrexham

♦ The last two meetings between these teams have produced 12 goals

♦ Haji Wright is the second-top scorer in the Championship with 17 goals

♦ Coventry have won 16 of their 22 home games

♦ Wrexham are looking to join Ipswich as teams who have done the double over the Sky Blues this season

♦ Coventry have scored 90 goals in 44 league matches

Coventry vs Wrexham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Coventry 11-10 Wrexham 9-4 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Coventry vs Wrexham team news and predicted line-ups

Coventry

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will miss the rest of the season after breaking his ribs against Hull, joining Oliver Dovin on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Onyeka, Torp; Esse, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark; Simms

Subs: Latibeaudiere, Dasilva, Hayden, Wright, Grimes, Woolfenden, Eccles

Wrexham

Former Coventry midfielder Ben Sheaf is a doubt but ex-Sky Blues men Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle should feature while Liberato Cacace is out.

Predicted line-up (3-5-1-1): Ward; Hyam, Scarr, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, James, Rathbone, Thomason; Windass; Smith

Subs: Cleworth, Kabore, Moore, O'Brien, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarterti, Broadhead

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FAQs

When is Coventry vs Wrexham in the Championship?

Coventry vs Wrexham takes place on Sunday, April 26, and kicks off at 12pm BST.

Where is Coventry vs Wrexham being played?

The venue for the game is Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry.

Where can I watch Coventry vs Wrexham ?

ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Coventry vs Wrexham ?

Coventry are 11-10 to win, Wrexham are a 9-4 chance and the draw is 14-5 with bet365.

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