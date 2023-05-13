Coventry v Middlesbrough predictions and odds: Potent Boro can secure first leg advantage

Where to watch Coventry v Middlesbrough

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.00 Sunday

Best bet

Middlesbrough draw no bet

1pt Evs Betfair, Hills, Power

Coventry v Middlesbrough odds

Coventry 31-20

Middlesbrough 15-8

Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry v Middlesbrough team news

Coventry

Kasey Palmer, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Taveres remain sidelined but Ben Sheaf is back in contention.

Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick is keeping his cards close to his chest but there are fitness doubts over Dael Fry, Jonny Howson, Aaron Ramsey and Marcus Forss, who all missed the end of the regular season.

Coventry v Middlesbrough predictions

Middlesbrough were the second-highest scorers in the Championship this season with 84 goals and their offensive prowess could allow them to get the better of Coventry in the first leg of their playoff semi-final at the CBS Arena.

Preparation for the playoffs has been slightly tricky for Boro manager Michael Carrick, who has had to cope with injuries to key players.

Jonny Howson and Marcus Forss have been recent additions to the Boro treatment room and there is uncertainty over their status going into the post-season.

However, Carrick has a strong squad and possesses some serious firepower with 28-goal striker Chuba Akpom topping the second-tier scoring charts and Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer scoring five goals in his last five appearances.

Boro have generally excelled under Carrick, taking 58 points from 30 games. At one stage they briefly threatened to challenge Sheffield United for second place, although they are probably content to be in the playoffs and confident in their chances.

Coventry's extended season is more of a surprise and a huge credit to the work of manager Mark Robins, who has operated within tight financial constraints.

The Sky Blues play an attractive, attacking brand of football and possess an outstanding talent at the top end with Victor Gykores scoring 21 and assisting ten of their 58 league goals.

Gyokeres is a danger to any defence and could make his mark against Middlesbrough.

However, there are a greater number of threats in Boro's attacking arsenal and that should give them the advantage in an entertaining game.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have won 18 of 30 Championship fixtures since appointing Michael Carrick.

Probable teams

Coventry (3-5-2): Wilson; McNally, McFadzean, Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Eccles, Bidwell; Godden, Gyokeres.

Subs: Moore, Panzo, Allen, Wilson-Esbrand, Sheaf, Walker, Dabo.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Mowatt, Hackney; Jones, Akpom, McGree; Archer.

Subs: Roberts, Barlaser, Crooks, Muniz Carvalho, Bola, Howson, Forss.

