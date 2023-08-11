Coventry v Middlesbrough predictions and betting odds: Sky Blues can get off the mark

Where to watch Coventry v Middlesbrough

Best bet

Coventry draw no bet

2pts 8-11 general

Coventry v Middlesbrough odds

Coventry 11-8

Middlesbrough 2-1

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry v Middlesbrough predictions

Coventry and Middlesbrough met four times last season with the Sky Blues not losing once, and they can confirm that superiority in their first home game of the Championship campaign.

Coventry sealed their spot in last season’s Championship playoff final with a 1-0 victory over Boro at Riverside, which followed a goalless opening leg.

Both teams will have high ambitions of emulating those efforts but must respond to opening-weekend setbacks.

However, there were more positives to take from Coventry’s 2-1 loss at title-favourites Leicester, where they had led until the 77th minute and, like the Foxes, had racked up 20 shots.

Defeat appeared harsh on the new-look Sky Blues, who have invested all the money they received for star man Viktor Gyokeres, whereas Middlesbrough managed only two shots on target in their 1-0 loss at home to Millwall.

Last season’s leading scorer Chuba Akpom has yet to feature for Boro this season and manager Michael Carrick has insisted he is not fully fit, which would give the hosts the edge.

Key stat

Middlesbrough failed to win any of their final five Championship away games last term.

