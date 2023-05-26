Coventry v Luton predictions and odds: Sky Blues can ascend to a higher level

Where to watch Coventry v Luton

Best bet

Coventry to be promoted

1pt 11-10 general

Coventry v Luton odds

Coventry 11-5

Luton 6-4

Draw 21-10

Coventry v Luton team news

Coventry

Callum O'Hare has not featured this year while Kasey Palmer remains unavailable.

Luton

No fresh injuries are reported but Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined.

Coventry v Luton predictions

The Championship playoff final has been dubbed as one for the romantics and there may be a happy ending for Coventry, who look decent value to topple Luton in a fascinating Wembley encounter.

Both teams stand on the brink of a top-flight return having fought off competition from clubs with significantly higher budgets and, irrespective of the outcome, they can be proud of their efforts.

Coventry were a League Two club a shade over five years ago, while Luton spent five seasons as a fifth tier club before returning to the EFL in 2014.

Neither were among the pre-season promotion favourites although Luton came close last season, reaching the playoff semi-finals, and it soon became clear that the Bedfordshire outfit were determined to push on.

The Hatters overcame a slow start and had worked their way into the top ten by early November when manager Nathan Jones was tempted away to Southampton.

Jones's solid body of work was soon built upon by former Watford manager Rob Edwards, who wisely decided against making any significant tactical or personnel changes.

Edwards had favoured a possession-based style at Forest Green and Watford, where he lasted just ten games, but was happy to continue with Luton's direct approach which suited the players he inherited at Kenilworth Road.

Luton's threat from crosses was key to their third-place finish and it underpinned their dominant 2-0 success at home to Sunderland in the second leg of their playoff semi-final.

Both of Luton's goals against the Black Cats, from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer, were scored by defenders, but centre-forwards Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris were a handful throughout the game against an injury-hit Sunderland defence.

Coventry manager Mark Robins will expect his defence to cope a lot better and he should take confidence from recent performances.

The Sky Blues have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, including a pair of shutouts in their semi-final 1-0 aggregate success over Middlesbrough.

Coventry went into the Middlesbrough tie as clear underdogs and their chances seemed to recede with a 0-0 first leg draw at the Ricoh Arena.

However, they responded with an outstanding second-leg performance and were worthy winners thanks to Gustavo Hamer's superb goal.

Coventry's counter-punching style at the Riverside differed from their usual possession-based approach and it showed that they can win games in different ways.

And they got the job done without a goalscoring contribution from talisman Victor Gyokeres, who has delivered 21 goals and 11 assists this season.

Gyokeres was on target in the Sky Blues' 2-2 draw away to Luton earlier in the season and if he stars in the final, it may signal the end of Coventry's 22-year top flight exile.

Key stat

Coventry are unbeaten in their last nine matches

Probable teams

Coventry (3-5-1-1): Wilson; McNally, McFadzean, Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Sheaf, Bidwell; Allen; Gyokeres.

Subs: Moore, Panzo, Dabo, Eccles, Godden, Maguire, Wilson-Esbrand.

Luton (3-5-2): Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Clark, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Doughty; Morris, Adebayo.

Subs: Shea, Potts, Berry, Burke, Campbell, Onyedinma, Taylor.

Inside info

Coventry

Penalty taker Victor Gyokeres

Assist ace Victor Gyokeres

Set-piece aerial threat Kyle McFadzean

Card magnet Kyle McFadzean

Luton

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Assist ace Carlton Morris

Set-piece aerial threat Tom Lockyer

Card magnet Alfie Doughty

