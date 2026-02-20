- More
West Brom vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
West Brom face Coventry in the Championship on Saturday. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at The Hawthorns.
West Brom vs Coventry kick-off, date & TV info
Date Saturday, February 21
Kick-off 12.30pm
Venue The Hawthorns, West Bromwich
Competition Championship
TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football
Coventry returned to the top of the Championship standings in style on Monday night, beating nearest rivals Middlesbrough 3-1, and they will hope to follow up that success with a positive result at Midlands rivals West Brom.
The Baggies are without a league win this calendar year and are yet to pick up a victory in seven matches under new head coach Eric Ramsay, a run of form that has left them just a place and two points above the relegation zone.
West Brom vs Coventry betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Coventry to win
2pts 21-20 general
Best player bet
Haji Wright anytime goalscorer
9-5 Paddy Power
Longshot
Coventry 2-0
9-1 bet365, Hills, BoyleSports
West Brom vs Coventry preview
Coventry went ten points clear at the top of the standings following their win at Middlesbrough in late November, but they found themselves below the same opponents by the time they renewed hostilities at the CBS Arena on Monday.
The pressure was on Frank Lampard's side following a run of two wins in eight league games, but they delivered in front of their own supporters as Haji Wright's hat-trick sealed a 3-1 win that returned them to the summit.
The Sky Blues will now hope to build on that success when they head to The Hawthorns and they will be confident of picking up a positive result despite going eight games without a win on their travels.
West Brom are, on paper, the ideal opponents for Coventry to face as the struggling Baggies are winless in eight league games which includes all of their matches since last month's arrival of former Manchester United coach Ramsay.
Albion have taken three points from six league fixtures under Ramsay and scoring goals has also been an issue as they have failed to find the back of the net in their last three Championship games.
Coventry were 3-2 winners when the sides met at the CBS in November and they are chasing their third victory on the spin against West Brom - they have not won three games in a row against the Baggies since August 1968.
With belief seemingly restored for Lampard and his squad, Coventry can make it back-to-back wins to consolidate their place at the top while pushing Albion closer to the relegation mire.
Haji the Wright man for Sky Blues
Like Coventry in general, Sky Blues forward Wright was out of form prior to Monday's win over Middlesbrough, failing to score a goal since early October, but he bounced back in style by claiming all three of his side's goals in that 3-1 win.
The United States international, who will be keen to end the season strongly to boost his hopes of going to the World Cup, has previous for scoring at The Hawthorns, netting in a 2-1 loss for Coventry there in March 2024.
League leaders to earn overdue away win
Coventry's away form has been poor but they will have taken so much confidence from that victory over Middlesbrough and can win by a clear margin against hapless West Brom.
The Baggies are winless in eight league games, failing to score in the three most recent of those, and the 2-0 away win offers plenty of appeal.
West Brom vs Coventry Bet Builder
One or both teams not to score
West Brom are struggling for goals, failing to score in their last three Championship games, the two most recent of which have finished 0-0. A defensive approach could be the Baggies best hope of getting anything from the match.
Ephron Mason-Clark to have two or more shots
Ephron Mason-Clark has fired off eight shots in his last five league appearances for Coventry, including two against Middlesbrough on Monday, a total he can at least match this weekend.
Callum Styles to be booked
Callum Styles has been booked a team-high eight times for West Brom this season, the most recent of those coming in their last league fixture against Birmingham. In a match where the Baggies may have to soak up plenty of pressure, another caution could be on its way.
Pays out at 11-1 with bet365
Key stats for West Brom vs Coventry
♦ West Brom are winless in their last eight Championship games
♦ The Baggies have failed to score in three successive league games and four of their previous five
♦ Coventry ended a three-match winless run with victory over Middlesbrough on Monday
♦ Frank Lampard's side are seeking a third successive victory over West Brom
♦ The Sky Blues are without a win in their last eight away matches across all competitions
West Brom vs Coventry betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on West Brom vs Coventry in Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.
|Market
|Odds
|West Brom
|5-2
|Coventry
|21-20
|Draw
|5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Brom vs Coventry team news and predicted line-ups
West Brom
West Brom remain without a trio of players due to hamstring injuries, with George Campbell, Karlan Grant and Chris Mepham all currently on the treatment table.
Predicted line-up (4-4-2): O'Leary; Gilchrist, Phillips, Taylor, Styles; Johnston, Molumby, Mowatt, Jimoh-Aloba; Price, Heggebo.
Subs: Bielik, Imray, Wallace, Diakite, Bostock, Maja, Dike.
Coventry
Coventry's injury list has been shortening over recent weeks, but goalkeeper Oliver Dovin remains on the sidelines with a serious knee problem. Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante can return to face his former club after completing a three-match ban.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Wright.
Subs: Bidwell, Woolfenden, Esse, Eccles, Torp, Simms, Markelo.
FAQs for West Brom vs Coventry
When is West Brom vs Coventry in the Championship?
West Brom v Coventry takes place on Saturday, February 21 and kicks off at 12.30pm GMT.
Where is West Brom vs Coventry being played?
The venue for the game is The Hawthorns.
Where can I watch West Brom vs Coventry?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for West Brom vs Coventry?
West Brom are 5-2 to win, Coventry are a 21-20 chance, and the draw is 5-2.
