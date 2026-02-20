West Brom vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

West Brom vs Coventry kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, February 21

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Coventry returned to the top of the Championship standings in style on Monday night, beating nearest rivals Middlesbrough 3-1, and they will hope to follow up that success with a positive result at Midlands rivals West Brom.

The Baggies are without a league win this calendar year and are yet to pick up a victory in seven matches under new head coach Eric Ramsay, a run of form that has left them just a place and two points above the relegation zone.

West Brom vs Coventry betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Coventry to win

2pts 21-20 general

Best player bet

Haji Wright anytime goalscorer

9-5 Paddy Power

Longshot

Coventry 2-0

9-1 bet365, Hills, BoyleSports

West Brom vs Coventry preview

Coventry went ten points clear at the top of the standings following their win at Middlesbrough in late November, but they found themselves below the same opponents by the time they renewed hostilities at the CBS Arena on Monday.

The pressure was on Frank Lampard's side following a run of two wins in eight league games, but they delivered in front of their own supporters as Haji Wright's hat-trick sealed a 3-1 win that returned them to the summit.

The Sky Blues will now hope to build on that success when they head to The Hawthorns and they will be confident of picking up a positive result despite going eight games without a win on their travels.

West Brom are, on paper, the ideal opponents for Coventry to face as the struggling Baggies are winless in eight league games which includes all of their matches since last month's arrival of former Manchester United coach Ramsay.

Albion have taken three points from six league fixtures under Ramsay and scoring goals has also been an issue as they have failed to find the back of the net in their last three Championship games.

Coventry were 3-2 winners when the sides met at the CBS in November and they are chasing their third victory on the spin against West Brom - they have not won three games in a row against the Baggies since August 1968.

With belief seemingly restored for Lampard and his squad, Coventry can make it back-to-back wins to consolidate their place at the top while pushing Albion closer to the relegation mire.

Haji the Wright man for Sky Blues

Like Coventry in general, Sky Blues forward Wright was out of form prior to Monday's win over Middlesbrough, failing to score a goal since early October, but he bounced back in style by claiming all three of his side's goals in that 3-1 win.

The United States international, who will be keen to end the season strongly to boost his hopes of going to the World Cup, has previous for scoring at The Hawthorns, netting in a 2-1 loss for Coventry there in March 2024.

League leaders to earn overdue away win

Coventry's away form has been poor but they will have taken so much confidence from that victory over Middlesbrough and can win by a clear margin against hapless West Brom.

The Baggies are winless in eight league games, failing to score in the three most recent of those, and the 2-0 away win offers plenty of appeal.

West Brom vs Coventry Bet Builder

One or both teams not to score

West Brom are struggling for goals, failing to score in their last three Championship games, the two most recent of which have finished 0-0. A defensive approach could be the Baggies best hope of getting anything from the match.

Ephron Mason-Clark to have two or more shots

Ephron Mason-Clark has fired off eight shots in his last five league appearances for Coventry, including two against Middlesbrough on Monday, a total he can at least match this weekend.

Callum Styles to be booked

Callum Styles has been booked a team-high eight times for West Brom this season, the most recent of those coming in their last league fixture against Birmingham. In a match where the Baggies may have to soak up plenty of pressure, another caution could be on its way.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for West Brom vs Coventry

♦ West Brom are winless in their last eight Championship games

♦ The Baggies have failed to score in three successive league games and four of their previous five

♦ Coventry ended a three-match winless run with victory over Middlesbrough on Monday

♦ Frank Lampard's side are seeking a third successive victory over West Brom

♦ The Sky Blues are without a win in their last eight away matches across all competitions

West Brom vs Coventry betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on West Brom vs Coventry in Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds West Brom 5-2 Coventry 21-20 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

West Brom vs Coventry team news and predicted line-ups

West Brom

West Brom remain without a trio of players due to hamstring injuries, with George Campbell, Karlan Grant and Chris Mepham all currently on the treatment table.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): O'Leary; Gilchrist, Phillips, Taylor, Styles; Johnston, Molumby, Mowatt, Jimoh-Aloba; Price, Heggebo.

Subs: Bielik, Imray, Wallace, Diakite, Bostock, Maja, Dike.

Coventry

Coventry's injury list has been shortening over recent weeks, but goalkeeper Oliver Dovin remains on the sidelines with a serious knee problem. Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante can return to face his former club after completing a three-match ban.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Wright.

Subs: Bidwell, Woolfenden, Esse, Eccles, Torp, Simms, Markelo.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Read more:

Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley: Portsmouth could be doomed at the Den

Manchester City vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, February 21: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

FAQs for West Brom vs Coventry

When is West Brom vs Coventry in the Championship?

West Brom v Coventry takes place on Saturday, February 21 and kicks off at 12.30pm GMT.

Where is West Brom vs Coventry being played?

The venue for the game is The Hawthorns.

Where can I watch West Brom vs Coventry ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for West Brom vs Coventry ?

West Brom are 5-2 to win, Coventry are a 21-20 chance, and the draw is 5-2.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.