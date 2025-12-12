Norwich vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Norwich vs Southampton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, December 13

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Carrow Road, Norwich

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Southampton have climbed to the fringes of the Championship playoff places and they will be looking to make further progress when taking on second-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.

Tonda Eckert's Saints are hoping to build on Tuesday's 3-2 triumph at home to West Brom, although they will be facing a Norwich side encouraged by their 1-1 midweek draw at Sheffield United.

Norwich vs Southampton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Southampton

2pts Evs general

Player cards

Kellan Fisher to be carded

5-2 bet365

Longshot

Southampton to win 3-1

14-1 bet365

Norwich vs Southampton preview

Southampton have won six of their seven matches under Tonda Eckert and their charge up the Championship standings can continue with a victory over Norwich, who are facing an almighty scrap for survival.

Clubs are often criticised for being too quick to make a change in the dugout but the Saints are soaring under Eckert, who has taken them from 21st to ninth since his elevation to the top job.

Eckert's work has earned him a permanent contract until the summer of 2027 but his focus will be on the short term as Southampton strive to climb into the playoff places and give themselves a platform to challenge for automatic promotion.

Southampton have improved all aspects of their play but their attacking transformation has been startling. They scored 13 goals in 13 league games under Will Still and a further 21 in the opening seven matches of the Eckert era.

Eckert has settled on a favoured attacking trio of Finn Azaz, Leo Scienza and Adam Armstrong and all three have played massive roles in the team's transformation.

Saints are the second-highest scorers in the division and their firepower may be too much for Norwich, who are five points inside the relegation zone having won just three of 20 fixtures.

The Canaries made a managerial change last month, replacing Liam Manning with Philippe Clement, and have shown some more encouraging signs, including Tuesday's 1-1 draw at in-form Sheffield United.

However, their battling point at Bramall Lane may have come at a cost as captain Kenny McLean and top scorer Josh Sargent were forced off with injuries.

They triumphed 3-1 over QPR in their last home game but have lost seven of nine league fixtures at Carrow Road and could suffer against the form team in the division.

Fisher's card count could increase

Norwich's combative right-back Kellan Fisher has been more reserved in recent weeks but that may change now that the 19-game five-yellow card threshold has passed. Fisher has collected four cards in 17 appearances and his bookings tally could be about to grow.

Saints can succeed in high-scoring contest

Southampton have averaged exactly three goals per game under Tonda Eckert and their free-scoring ways could continue. However, Saints have not kept an away clean sheet in the Championship.

Norwich vs Southampton Bet Builder

Adam Armstrong to score at any time

Armstrong has scored seven goals in his last six games and looks an obvious candidate to get on the scoresheet.

Finn Azaz to score or assist

Azaz started the season slowly but he has looked a different player in recent weeks and can come up with a major moment at Carrow Road.

Over 3.5 goals

Southampton are featuring in a lot of high-scoring games and there could be plenty of thrills and spills as they go in search of another three points.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Norwich vs Southampton

♦ Norwich have lost eight of their last ten home matches

♦ The Canaries have gone 16 games without a clean sheet

♦ All of Norwich's last seven matches have featured goals for both teams

♦ Five of Southampton's last seven fixtures have generated at least four goals

♦ Southampton have started the scoring in each of their last seven matches

Norwich vs Southampton betting odds

Sign up with Betfred to bet on Norwich vs Southampton in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Norwich 5-2

Southampton Evs Draw 13-5



Odds correct at time of publishing

Norwich vs Southampton team news and predicted line-ups

Norwich

Harry Darling is available after a suspension but Mathias Kvistgaarden has joined Lucien Mahovo, Liam Gibbs, Gabriel Forsyth, Jose Cordoba, Mirko Topic, Papa Diallo and Ante Crnac in the treatment room. Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent were forced off during Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Sheffield United and will have to be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Darling, Springett; Wright, Mattsson; Forson, Marcondes, Schwartau; Makama.

Subs: Ben Slimane, Duffy, Chrisene, Jurasek, Adelusi, Medic, Sargent.

Southampton

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert has been sticking with a largely settled side but is unable to call on injured contingent Shea Charles, Samuel Edozie, Elias Jelert, Damion Downs, Mads Roerslev and Ross Stewart.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Quarshie; Fellows, Downes, Jander, Manning; Azaz, Leo Scienza; Armstrong.

Subs: Oriel Romeu, Fraser, Archer, Aribo, Robinson, Welington, Stephens.

