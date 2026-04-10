Norwich vs Ipswich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Norwich vs Ipswich kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, April 11

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Carrow Road, Norwich

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Norwich and Ipswich will meet in one of the biggest East Anglian derbies in recent memory at Carrow Road in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime.

The Canaries have enjoyed a resurgence in the second half of the season and still harbour faint hopes of gatecrashing the playoffs, while Ipswich are firmly in the race for automatic promotion and will take a giant step towards a top-two finish if they secure a rare win at the home of their fierce rivals.

Norwich vs Ipswich betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

2pts 23-20 BoyleSports, Coral

Norwich vs Ipswich preview

Norwich have become a different team under Philippe Clement, who has turned them from Championship relegation candidates into potential playoff contenders since his appointment as head coach in November.

Since the turn of the year, no team have picked up more Championship points than the Canaries' total of 37 and they claimed their 12th league win of 2026 with Monday's come-from-behind success at Ipswich's automatic promotion rivals Millwall.

While doing their East Anglian rivals a favour will stick in the throat of some Norwich supporters, it has also kept alive their faint playoff hopes and they would love to boost those claims further with a derby victory.

Norwich certainly have a good home record against Ipswich, who have not won at Carrow Road for more than 20 years, but the Tractor Boys are in fine form, going unbeaten in their last eight Championship games to ensure their promotion hopes are firmly in their own hands.

Ipswich won 3-1 when the sides met in October's reverse fixture at Portman Road and a similarly high-scoring game can be expected.

Kieran McKenna's visitors are second only to leaders Coventry in the Championship scoring charts and have netted in 16 straight league matches.

Norwich, meanwhile, have failed to score in just two of their last 15 league games and both of those blanks came on the road.

With both sides in need of the victory, this could be an explosive East Anglian derby.

Norwich vs Ipswich Bet Builder

Norwich or Ipswich double chance

A draw is not likely to suit either side, so expect both teams to go all out for the victory.

Mohamed Toure to score or assist

Mohamed Toure has eight goal involvements in seven games since arriving at Norwich over the winter and provided two assists in Monday's win at Millwall.

Marcelino Nunez to be booked

There is no love lost between Norwich and their former midfielder Marcelino Nunez, who left them for Ipswich last summer. A hostile reception is expected for the Chilean, who may let his emotions get the better of him.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Norwich vs Ipswich

♦ Norwich have picked up more points than any other Championship side since the turn of the year (37)

♦ The Canaries have not lost a home match to Ipswich since a 2-1 defeat in February 2006

♦ Ipswich won October's reverse meeting 3-1 at Portman Road

♦ The Tractor Boys are looking to complete their first league double over Norwich since 1992-93

♦ Ipswich are unbeaten in their last eight Championship games

♦ Marcelino Nunez will be making his first return to Carrow Road after leaving Norwich for Ipswich last summer

Norwich vs Ipswich betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Norwich vs Ipswich in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Norwich 19-10 Ipswich 5-4 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Norwich vs Ipswich team news and predicted line-ups

Norwich

Mohamed Toure should start after providing two assists from the bench against Millwall, but Norwich have a lengthy injury list that includes 13-goal top scorer Jovon Makama.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher; Field, Mattsson; Schwartau, McLean, Ahmed; Toure.

Subs: Medic, Gibbs, Chrisene, Wright, Ben Slimane, Maghoma, Kvistgaarden.

Ipswich

Ipswich are boosted by the return of left-back Leif Davis from suspension, but midfielder Azor Matusiwa and forward Ivan Azon are considered major doubts. Wes Burns remains sidelined with a calf issue.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Matusiwa, Neil; McAteer, Nunez, Clarke; Hirst.

Subs: Johnson, Kipre, Egeli, Cajuste, Taylor, Mehmeti, Philogene.

Norwich vs Ipswich FAQs

When is Norwich vs Ipswich in the Championship?

Norwich vs Ipswich takes place on Saturday, April 11 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Norwich vs Ipswich being played?

The venue for the game is Carrow Road in Norwich.

Where can I watch Norwich vs Ipswich ?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Norwich vs Ipswich ?

Norwich are 19-10 to win, Ipswich are a 5-4 chance and the draw is 13-5.

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