Millwall vs Watford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Millwall vs Watford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, September 22

Kick-off 8pm

Venue The Den, London

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Millwall missed out on last season's playoffs by just two points and they have made a decent start to the Championship campaign, taking seven points from their opening five matches.

The Championship is as tight as usual and the Lions know a win in Monday's clash would propel them up the table, while a loss would leave them precariously close to the relegation zone.

Watford are in a similar position, having five points to their name after as many games, and there could be little between the pair when they face off at the Den.

Millwall vs Watford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt Evs bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Player shots bet

Jake Cooper over 0.5 shots on target

5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

1-1 correct score

5-1 general

Millwall vs Watford preview

It is rare these days to see a set of players willing to run through a brick wall for their manager but that is exactly what Millwall's squad do time and time again for Alex Neil.

The Lions exceeded expectations last term, finishing just two points off the playoffs, missing out on extending their season only on the final day, and they have made another solid start this time around.

Wins over Norwich and Coventry are the standout results in a decent run and they showed plenty of grit in a pair of London derbies last week, battling back to earn a point at Charlton before taking Crystal Palace to penalties in the EFL Cup.

It wasn't to be in the shootout against the in-form Premier League side but it was an impressive performance given Neil made eight changes to his starting 11, highlighting how it is not just his regulars who are willing to put in a shift for the Scot.

There is one blot on their early-season record, however – their form at the Den. They were nilled when suffering home defeats to both Middlesbrough and Wrexham, suggesting their south London home may no longer be the fortress it once was.

That will encourage Watford ahead of Monday's game, as will the fact they pipped the Lions in a 3-2 thriller at the Den last season.

The Hornets brought in plenty of new faces in the summer, including manager Paulo Pezzolano, but five points from as many games represents an underwhelming start given the investment.

One thing they are doing, though, is scoring goals. They netted twice in a draw with Southampton before last week's disappointing 1-0 home loss to Blackburn but they racked up 14 shots in that defeat and should rediscover their goalscoring form in the capital.

Each of these sides has found the net in the last three meetings and we should be treated to another exciting clash on Monday.

Paulo Pezzolano has made an underwhelming start to life as Watford manager Credit: CameraSport via Getty Images

Cooper could exploit Hornets' aerial weakness

One of Watford's major issues this season has been defending set-pieces, with only Coventry (5) conceding more than their three from such situations after the first five games.

That doesn't bode well for a clash with Millwall, who have plenty of big men to aim for. The biggest of them all is Jake Cooper, however, and he is a tempting price to have a shot on target.

The Lions captain registered 43 shots in 36 Championship games last term and steered an effort on target when this pair last met.

Spoils may be shared at the Den

There are just two points separating these sides in the table and that is likely to still be the case come Tuesday morning.

Watford's last away game finished 1-1, while the same scoreline has occurred in each of Millwall's last two outings. A price of 5-1 for a repeat scoreline looks far too big to pass up on.

Millwall vs Watford Bet Builder

Both teams to receive two or more cards

Millwall were shown two yellows in the pair's last meeting and the Den while Watford were given two. Each of these sides picked up 12 cards in their opening five games and another feisty affair is expected.

Jake Cooper over 0.5 shots

The Millwall captain's height makes him a serious aerial threat and he has taken five shots in as many games.

Nestory Irankunda over 0.5 shots on target

The Australian youngster took a while to acclimatise to England but he has scored on each of his last three starts for club and country and can get an effort on target at the Den.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Millwall vs Watford

♦ Both teams to score has been a winning bet in three of Millwall's last four games

♦ The same bet has landed in three of the last four head-to-heads, including both last season

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Watford's last five games

♦ Millwall have lost just one of their last six clashes against the Hornets

♦ The Lions have lost two of their three home matches this term

Millwall vs Watford betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Millwall vs Watford in Championship. Here are the latest odds for Monday's match.

Market Odds Millwall 11-10 Watford 21-10 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Millwall vs Watford team news and predicted line-ups

Millwall

Femi Azeez, Lukas Jensen, Dan McNamara, Alfie Doughty, Billy Mitchell and Casper De Norre are out while Will Smallbone, Zak Lovelace, Daniel Kelly, and Macaulay Langstaff will be assessed. Massimo Luongo and Luke Cundle are expected to shake off knocks to start.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Benda; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Bryan; Neghli, Luongo, Cundle, Bangura-Williams; Ivanovic, Coburn.

Subs: Taylor, Sturge, Harding, Kelly, Ballo, Emakhu, Mazou-Sacko.

Watford

Jack Grieves and Giorgi Chakvetadze are out, Othmane Maamma is on international duty and Pierre Dwomoh, Jeremy Ngakia and Caleb Wiley are doubts. Imran Louza is back from suspension and should come back into the midfield three.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Selvik; Keben, Pollock, Petris; Alleyne, Sissoko, Kyprianou, Louza, Baah; Kjerrumgaard, Irankunda.

Subs: Abankwah, Bola, Kayembe, Vata, Ince, Doumbia, Semedo.

FAQs for Millwall vs Watford

When is Millwall vs Watford in the Championship?

Millwall's clash with Watford will kick off at 8pm on Monday, September 22.

Where is Millwall vs Watford being played?

Millwall host Watford at the Den, London.

Where can I watch Millwall vs Watford?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

What is the match betting for Millwall vs Watford?

Millwall are slight odds-against favourites at 11-10, with Watford 21-10 and the draw 5-2.

