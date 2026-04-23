Leicester vs Millwall predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Leicester vs Millwall kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, April 24

Kick-off 8pm

Venue King Power Stadium, Leicester

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football

Leicester vs Millwall betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Millwall

1pt 17-20 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Leicester vs Millwall preview

Millwall are pushing hard for automatic promotion and they can move back into second place by defeating relegated Leicester in the East Midlands.

League One football is on the way for the Foxes, who are coming to terms with a third relegation in four seasons.

Leicester's fate was sealed by Tuesday's 2-2 draw at home to Hull which left them eight points inside the bottom three with six points left to play for.

They delivered a front-foot performance against the promotion-chasing Tigers, winning the shot count 20 to 13 and the xG 3.03 to 1.46, but the outcome was described as a familiar story by manager Gary Rowett, who spoke of ongoing failures including an inability to convert chances and a tendency to give away goals.

While Leicester are struggling to get the basics right, Millwall have excelled at maximising their ability.

The Lions have had 551 goal attempts, fewer than the 571 they have faced, but they keep finding ways to put points on the board.

Alex Neil's side have taken 20 points from their last eight away fixtures, including wins at Hull and Middlesbrough and a 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

And their strong mentality was seen during Tuesday's fixture at Stoke when they started fast and ran out worthy 3-1 winners.

The Londoners are a physical side with some exceptional attackers including winger Femi Azeez, who has contributed nine goals and seven assists, and centre-forward Josh Coburn, who has notched six times in the last nine games.

They fancy their chances of winning anywhere in the division and can tot up another three points against Leicester, who may struggle to lift themselves off the floor so soon after one of the most difficult night's in their history.

Leicester vs Millwall Bet Builder

Josh Coburn to score at any time

Zak Sturge to commit two or more fouls

Over two goals

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Leicester vs Millwall

♦ Leicester have gone seven games without winning

♦ The Foxes have kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 home fixtures

♦ Leicester have failed to score in three of their last six games

♦ Millwall have won six of their last eight away games

♦ The Lions have scored in 19 of their last 20 matches

Leicester vs Millwall betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Leicester 11-4 Millwall 4-5 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Leicester vs Millwall team news and predicted line-ups

Leicester

Leicester are short of options in defence with Victor Kristiansen, Caleb Okoli and Ben Nelson out of contention.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Begovic; Ricardo Pereira, Lascelles, Vestergaard, Thomas; Skipp, James; Fatawu, Mukasa, De Cordova-Reid; Daka.

Subs: Choudhury, Winks, Ramsey, Mavididi, Ayew, Aribo, Monga.

Millwall

A similar squad could go into battle for Millwall, who are without Billy Mitchell, Alfie Doughty, Joe Bryan and Massimo Luongo.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, De Norre; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Coburn.

Subs: McNamara, Ivanovic, Watson, Cundle, Langstaff, Bannan, Leonard.

Read more:

Football accumulator tips for Friday, April 24: Back our acca at 7-1

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Weekend Jury: 'I just don’t think Tottenham are playing well enough to pick up the points they need'

Next Chelsea manager odds: Andoni Iraola favourite to replace Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge

FAQs

When is Leicester vs Millwall in the Championship?

Leicester vs Millwall takes place on Friday, April 24, and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Leicester vs Millwall being played?

The venue for the game is the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Where can I watch Leicester vs Millwall?

Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Leicester vs Millwall?

Leicester are 29-10 to win, Millwall are a 17-20 chance, and the draw is14-5 with bet365.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.