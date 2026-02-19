Blackburn vs Preston predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder: North End value to claim derby delight

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Blackburn vs Preston kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, February 20

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Ewood Park, Blackburn

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Lancashire rivals Blackburn and Preston crave points in the Championship for very different reasons, with Rovers embroiled in a scrap for survival and North End pursuing a place in the playoffs.

Michael O'Neill made a winning start to life as Blackburn boss with victory at QPR last weekend and he will be desperate to claim the delights of a derby win against Preston at Ewood Park.

Blackburn vs Preston betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Preston draw no bet

1pt 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Milutin Osmajicto score at any time

7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Ben Whiteman to be shown first card

12-1 bet365

Blackburn vs Preston preview

A short-term agreement saw Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill appointed by Blackburn in a bid to secure Championship survival and the juggling of two jobs got off to a perfect start with last Saturday’s 3-1 victory at QPR.

However, that leaves Rovers only three points above the drop zone and they may struggle to follow up against Lancashire rivals Preston, who need wins for very different reasons as they eye up a place in the playoffs.

Blackburn were perhaps fortuitous to record success at Loftus Road, having lost the shot count 21 to seven, and North End will be hopeful of claiming the derby spoils.

Paul Heckingbottom's men will be looking to boost their push for the playoff places and they have had a decent season so far, collecting 13 more points than Rovers.

For a short while at least, a win would see Preston leapfrog Wrexham and Derby into sixth and they have recovered well from a three-game losing streak, winning at home to Portsmouth either side of draws with Ipswich and Watford.

North End have lost only two of their last ten away matches, with defeats at second-placed Middlesbrough and playoff rivals Wrexham far from disastrous.

Ipswich, who are fourth, needed an injury-time penalty to spare their blushes against Preston at Portman Road and Blackburn don’t bolster the same quality.

Rovers will be looking to make it two from two under O'Neill but only bottom club Sheffield Wednesday have been less efficient at home, Blackburn taking only 14 points from 16 matches at Ewood Park.

Having Milutin Osmajic back from suspension and among the goals after his equaliser against Watford last weekend, gives Preston a big lift and they have been overlooked in the market.

Osmajic’s return looks key for North End

Osmajic clearly has his issues, having spent more time suspended than playing this season, but he is a classy customer when able to keep his cool.

The Montenegro international showed the quality he possesses with an equaliser just seven minutes after coming off the bench at home to Watford, but he should start given the stakes and with Daniel Jebbison a fitness concern.

Osmajic has six goals in 16 league appearances and could bolster that tally at Ewood Park.

Whiteman could collect opening yellow

Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman has been booked in three of his last four Championship meetings with rivals Blackburn and another caution could come his way.

The 29-year-old has eight yellow cards in 31 appearances this season, having been booked 12 times in 35 matches last term, and he looks a solid choice to collect the first booking.

Blackburn vs Preston Bet Builder

Preston or draw double chance

Blackburn have won only three of their 16 home league games this term and they look too short against a side on the cusp of the playoff places.

Ben Whiteman to be shown a card

The Preston midfielder has been booked in three of his last four meetings with Blackburn and he has eight yellows in 31 league appearances.

Lewis Dobbin to have one or more shots on target

Dobbin has seven goals in 25 league appearances for Preston and can register a shot on target for a third straight match.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Blackburn vs Preston

♦ Preston have lost only two of their past nine away league games against Blackburn

♦ Only bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday (4) have earned fewer points at home in the Championship this season than Blackburn's 14

♦ Preston have lost only two of their last ten away league matches

♦ Six of the last eight Championship meetings between these teams have finished with over 2.5 goals

Blackburn vs Preston betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Blackburn vs Preston in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Friday's match.

Market Odds Blackburn Evs Preston 3-1 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Blackburn vs Preston team news and predicted line-ups

Blackburn

Scott Wharton and Augustus Kargbo are nearing returns from long-term injuries. Aynsley Pears, Matty Litherland, Jake Garrett and Sidnei Tavares are out alongside Todd Cantwell and Lewis Miller.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Toth; Alebiosu, McLoughlin, Carter, Cashin; Bradji, Tronstad; Morishita, Jorgensen, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen.

Subs: Forshaw, De Neve, Ohashi, Pickering, Ribeiro, O’Riordan, Montgomery.

Preston

North End remain without Daniel Iversen, Robbie Brady and Brad Potts. Daniel Jebbison must be assessed.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Cornell; Offiah, Storey, Gibson; Valentin, McCann, Whiteman, Devine, Vukcevic; Dobbin, Osmajic.

Subs: Hughes, Lang, Lewis, Moran, Jebbison, Small, Smith, Thompson.

FAQs for Blackburn vs Preston

When is Blackburn vs Preston in the Championship?

Blackburn vs Preston takes place on Friday, February 20 and kicks off at 8pm GMT.

Where is Blackburn vs Preston being played?

The venue for the game is Ewood Park, Blackburn, Lancashire.

Where can I watch Blackburn vs Preston ?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Blackburn vs Preston ?

Blackburn are Evs to win, Preston are a 3-1 chance, and the draw is 11-5.

