Blackburn vs Portsmouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Blackburn vs Portsmouth kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, March 7

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Ewood Park, Blackburn

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Champions strugglers Blackburn and Portsmouth face off in a crucial clash in the second-tier relegation battle. Rovers have struggled at home this season but Pompey have a number of injury concerns.

Expect a competitive and tense affair between two teams looking to pull themselves out of danger.

Blackburn vs Portsmouth betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Portsmouth

1pt 19-10 Ladbrokes

Blackburn vs Portsmouth preview

Only Sheffield Wednesday have a worse home record in the Championship than Blackburn and their Ewood Park woes may continue as they host fellow strugglers Portsmouth.

Pompey are a point ahead of Rovers in a congested battle to avoid the drop, although they have a game in hand on their hosts and have been in better nick.

John Mousinho’s side have put up some of the best expected-goals figures in the league recently, allowing just 0.68 xG per 90 minutes in their last ten games. Their results on the pitch have not quite reflected that but they are certainly trending in the right direction.

The visitors have won three of their last five away games, including victories at Millwall and Charlton, and are taking on a Blackburn side who have lost six of their last ten outings.

The new manager bounce under Michael O’Neill may have worn off for Rovers, who have lost back-to-back games against Bristol City and Derby, and they are worth taking on again.

The hosts have won just four of their last 21 games and they have taken 17 points from a possible 54 at home this season.

They were 1-0 up against Derby last time out before losing 3-1 and Blackburn have now dropped 22 points from winning positions, more than any other team in the division.

Rovers dropped three of those points in December’s reverse fixture, when Portsmouth came from behind to win 2-1, and Pompey are fancied to do the double in this crucial clash in the Championship relegation battle.

Blackburn vs Portsmouth Bet Builder

Taylor Gardner-Hickman to be shown a card

The Blackburn midfielder has been booked seven times in 16 Championship starts this season and could get embroiled in a battle in the middle of the park.

Millenic Alli to have two or more shots

The forward has impressed since arriving on loan from Luton and is averaging 2.58 shots per 90 minutes for Portsmouth.

Ebou Adams to win two or more fouls

Pompey's all-action midfielder is averaging 3.19 fouls won per game this season so two or more looks a solid selection.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stat for Blackburn vs Portsmouth

Blackburn have won only four of their 18 home league games

Blackburn vs Portsmouth betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Blackburn vs Portsmouth in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Blackburn 8-5 Portsmouth 7-4 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Blackburn vs Portsmouth team news and predicted line-ups

Blackburn

Sondre Tronstad has suffered an ACL injury, joining Lewis Miller, Augustus Kargbo, Todd Cantwell, Ryan Hedges and Aynsley Pears on the sidelines. Hayden Carter is a doubt while Scott Wharton and Sidnei Tavares could feature after long lay-offs.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Toth; Carter, McLoughlin, Cashin; Alebiosu, Gardner-Hickman, Baradji, Ribeiro; Morishita, Ohashi; Gudjohnsen

Subs: Montgomery, Wharton, Tavares, Pickering, De Neve, Afolayan, O'Riordan

Portsmouth

Josh Murphy, Franco Umeh, Thomas Waddingham, Andre Dozzell, Josh Knight, Josh Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini and Keshi Anderson are injured but Conor Shaughnessy has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, Swanson; Pack, Adams; Caballero, Chaplin, Alli; Bishop

Subs: Blair, Bowat, Matthews, Le Roux, Shaughnessy, Segecic, Brown

FAQs

When is Blackburn vs Portsmouth in the Championship?

Blackburn vs Portsmouth takes place on Saturday March 7 and kicks off at 12.30pm GMT.

Where is Blackburn vs Portsmouth being played?

The venue for the game is Ewood Park, Blackburn.

Where can I watch Blackburn vs Portsmouth?

Sky Sports Main Event is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Blackburn vs Portsmouth?

Blackburn are 8-5 to win, Portsmouth are a 7-4 chance and the draw is 11-5. (bet365)

