Carlisle v Stockport predictions and odds: Cumbrians can conquer final challenge

Carlisle v Stockport team news

Carlisle

Jon Mellish is available after a three-game ban but Stockport loanee Ben Barclay is ineligible to face his parent club.

Stockport

Kyle Wootton is a long-term absentee but Will Collar returned as a substitute in last weekend's success over Salford and is pushing for a start.

Carlisle v Stockport predictions

Paul Simpson secured two promotions in his first stint as Carlisle manager and he can give his hometown club another joyous moment by steering them to victory over Stockport in the League Two playoff final.

Three points separated fourth-placed Stockport from fifth-placed Carlisle after 46 games and both clubs approached the playoffs with mixed feelings having squandered opportunities to go up automatically.

Stockport fell just short of the top three after drawing three of their final five fixtures, while Carlisle slipped out of the automatic promotion positions after just two wins from their final 11 games.

There was a danger of Carlisle's season unravelling but Simpson retained an air of confidence and his players bounced back in their playoff semi-final against Bradford.

Simpson's side needed extra-time to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory but their triumph was well deserved after a superb 3-1 second-leg success, which served as a reminder of the standards they were reaching earlier in the campaign.

Carlisle's resurgence leaves them in a confident frame of mind ahead of the long trip to Wembley and they look primed to finish the job.

The Cumbrians have excellent competition in forward areas and Simpson cannot even guarantee a place in his starting line-up for 20-goal top scorer Kristian Dennis, who started both legs of their semi-final success on the bench.

Four forwards are often deployed over the course of the game and they are generally assured of decent service thanks to midfielder Owen Moxon, who registered 15 assists in League Two this season.

One goal may well be enough because Stockport have pressing issues to deal with in the final third.

The injury sustained by 14-goal top scorer Kyle Wootton in mid-April was a hammer blow for the Hatters, who have scored fewer than two goals in 12 of their last 16 matches.

However, Stockport's offensive threat may be improved by the recent return from injury of ten-goal midfielder Will Collar, who came off the bench in last Saturday's dramatic second-leg success over Salford.

Stockport trailed 1-0 after their first clash with the Ammies, but they roused themselves to win 2-1 after extra-time at Edgeley Park before winning in a penalty shootout thanks to some superb saves from goalkeeper Ben Hinchcliffe.

However, they were unconvincing in both legs of the semi-final, losing the aggregate shot count 32-22, and they are hard to fancy as odds-on favourites in Sunday's Wembley decider.

Carlisle were far more impressive against Bradford and, with the considerable help of their outstanding manager Simpson, they could be League One bound come Sunday evening.

Key stat

Carlisle have lost just two of their last nine fixtures.

Probable teams

Carlisle (3-4-1-2): Holy; Mellish, Huntington, Whelan; Senior, Guy, Moxon, Armer; McCalmont; Garner, Gordon.

Subs: Kelly, Gibson, Edmondson, Patrick, Dennis, Charters, Robinson.

Stockport (3-5-2): Hinchcliffe; Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey; Knoyle, Wright, Camps, Collar, Rydel; Olaofe, Madden.

Subs: Jaros, Byrne, Lemonheigh-Evans, Croasdale, Sarcevic, Stretton, Hippolyte.

