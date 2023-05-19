Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
League Two

Carlisle v Bradford predictions and odds: Cagey contest in store at Brunton Park

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Carlisle v Bradford in the League Two playoff semi-final second leg on Saturday

Mark Hughes will be hoping he can lead his Bradford side to Wembley
Mark Hughes will be hoping he can lead his Bradford side to WembleyCredit: George Wood

Where to watch Carlisle v Bradford

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals
2pts 8-13 bet365, Betfair

No goalscorer
0.5pt 7-1 bet365

Carlisle v Bradford odds

Carlisle 6-5
Bradford 12-5
Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Carlisle v Bradford team news

Carlisle
With victory required, Kristian Dennis and Ryan Edmondson are expected to replace Omari Patrick and Joe Garner in attack. Jon Mellish remains suspended after his red card against Salford on the final day of the League Two season.

Bradford
Harry Chapman and Vadaine Oliver remain sidelined for the Bantams, who are expected to name the same starting line-up as their opening leg win.

Carlisle v Bradford predictions

Bradford hold a slender 1-0 advantage as they head to Carlisle for the return leg of their League Two semi-final playoff and another cagey contest could be on the cards at Brunton Park.

Jamie Walker's 18th-minute strike is all that separates the sides following a physical battle in the opening leg at Valley Parade which was short on clear-cut chances.

There were only four shots on target in the whole game as Carlisle did well to nullify the threat of Bradford hotshot Andy Cook, who topped the League Two scoring charts with 28 goals in 46 games.

Carlisle may fancy their chances of overcoming the deficit at home, but the Cumbrians have now won only two of their last 12 and are unconvincing favourites.

The goals of Kristian Dennis have dried up, Carlisle’s form has tailed off and Bradford are unlikely to take too many risks given they are in the driving seat.

That lends itself to another low-scoring contest, which has been the case in all three meetings between the sides this season.

Carlisle ground out a 1-0 victory in the regular-season meeting at Brunton Park in December, while it was a goalless draw when they reconvened at Valley Parade in March, meaning there have been only two goals scored during their three meetings this term with a total of just 11 shots on target.

That makes under 2.5 goals a solid odds-on shot and a small play on a 0-0 draw, which has happened four times in Carlisle’s last 12 fixtures, is also worth considering.

Key stat

Under 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in seven of the last eight meetings between these sides.

Probable teams

Carlisle (3-4-1-2): Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Whelan; Senior, Guy, Moxon, Armer; McCalmont; Dennis, Edmondson.
Subs: Patrick, Garner, Gibson, Charters, Harris, Robinson, Kelly.

Bradford (4-3-1-2): Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Crichlow-Noble, Ridehalgh; Gilliead, Clayton, Smallwood; Walker; Cook, Banks.
Subs: Osadebe, Platt, Pereira, East, Nevers, Derbyshire, Doyle.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 19 May 2023Last updated 13:37, 19 May 2023
icon
more inLeague Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inLeague Two