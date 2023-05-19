Carlisle v Bradford predictions and odds: Cagey contest in store at Brunton Park

Where to watch Carlisle v Bradford

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 8-13 bet365, Betfair

No goalscorer

0.5pt 7-1 bet365

Carlisle v Bradford odds

Carlisle 6-5

Bradford 12-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Carlisle v Bradford team news

Carlisle

With victory required, Kristian Dennis and Ryan Edmondson are expected to replace Omari Patrick and Joe Garner in attack. Jon Mellish remains suspended after his red card against Salford on the final day of the League Two season.

Bradford

Harry Chapman and Vadaine Oliver remain sidelined for the Bantams, who are expected to name the same starting line-up as their opening leg win.

Carlisle v Bradford predictions

Bradford hold a slender 1-0 advantage as they head to Carlisle for the return leg of their League Two semi-final playoff and another cagey contest could be on the cards at Brunton Park.

Jamie Walker's 18th-minute strike is all that separates the sides following a physical battle in the opening leg at Valley Parade which was short on clear-cut chances.

There were only four shots on target in the whole game as Carlisle did well to nullify the threat of Bradford hotshot Andy Cook, who topped the League Two scoring charts with 28 goals in 46 games.

Carlisle may fancy their chances of overcoming the deficit at home, but the Cumbrians have now won only two of their last 12 and are unconvincing favourites.

The goals of Kristian Dennis have dried up, Carlisle’s form has tailed off and Bradford are unlikely to take too many risks given they are in the driving seat.

That lends itself to another low-scoring contest, which has been the case in all three meetings between the sides this season.

Carlisle ground out a 1-0 victory in the regular-season meeting at Brunton Park in December, while it was a goalless draw when they reconvened at Valley Parade in March, meaning there have been only two goals scored during their three meetings this term with a total of just 11 shots on target.

That makes under 2.5 goals a solid odds-on shot and a small play on a 0-0 draw, which has happened four times in Carlisle’s last 12 fixtures, is also worth considering.

Key stat

Under 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in seven of the last eight meetings between these sides.

Probable teams

Carlisle (3-4-1-2): Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Whelan; Senior, Guy, Moxon, Armer; McCalmont; Dennis, Edmondson.

Subs: Patrick, Garner, Gibson, Charters, Harris, Robinson, Kelly.

Bradford (4-3-1-2): Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Crichlow-Noble, Ridehalgh; Gilliead, Clayton, Smallwood; Walker; Cook, Banks.

Subs: Osadebe, Platt, Pereira, East, Nevers, Derbyshire, Doyle.

Follow us on Twitter