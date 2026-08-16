Cardiff vs Wrexham predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Cardiff vs Wrexham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, August 17

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

Cardiff were promoted from League One last season and Brian Barry-Murphy's men host Welsh rivals Wrexham in their opening Championship fixture on Monday.

Wrexham finished only one place outside the playoffs in 2025-26 but they are outsiders for their trip to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff vs Wrexham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

2pts Evs general

Best player bet

Joel Colwill to be shown a card

5-1 Paddy Power

Cardiff vs Wrexham preview

Cardiff's final pre-season result was a resounding 4-1 victory over Roma but there will be nothing friendly about Monday's Championship clash with Wrexham.

The Welsh rivals are playing in the same division for the first time since 2001-02, when Cardiff claimed 3-1 and 3-2 victories against Wrexham in the third tier.

The Bluebirds also celebrated a 2-1 EFL Cup win at the Racecourse Ground last season and backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a solid bet again.

Cardiff's home form set up their automatic promotion from League One as they won 17 of their 23 matches on their own patch, scoring 50 goals.

They finished 12 points behind champions Lincoln, before signing Imps star Jack Moylan in the summer, but were 14 points clear of third-placed Stockport.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy says the Bluebirds are "going into the unknown" on their return to the Championship.

However, they are slight favourites to make a winning start against Phil Parkinson's Wrexham, who missed out on last season's playoffs by just two points.

Cardiff have had a quiet transfer window after promotion and they will line up with a depleted defence against the Red Dragons.

Will Fish, who scored the winner in last term's EFL Cup tie, is sidelined and Calum Chambers and Dylan Lawlor are major doubts.

Cardiff's recent fixtures, both competitive and friendly, have produced bundles of goals.

They signed off their League One campaign with a 5-1 home win over Northampton and a 5-4 defeat at Mansfield while their pre-season schedule began with a 6-0 defeat to Danish side Midtjylland.

The Bluebirds registered a 6-1 win over Cork City, then beat Forest Green 5-1 and Roma 4-1 before a 3-2 victory over Swindon in the EFL Cup first round.

Wrexham are missing last term's top goalscorer Josh Windass but should still be confident of troubling a shaky Cardiff defence.

Parkinson's men had some memorable results at home last season, beating champions Coventry 3-2 and runners-up Ipswich 5-3.

They struggled to create chances in a 1-0 EFL Cup defeat at promotion rivals Middlesbrough but there is plenty of attacking depth to the squad.

Sam Smith and Nathan Broadhead started at Boro, where Kieffer Moore, Bailey Cadamarteri, Davis Keillor-Dunn and summer signing Ben Whiteman were among the substitutes used by Parkinson.

Cardiff's Colwill could be cautioned in competitive contest

A fervent atmosphere is expected at the Cardiff City Stadium and Bluebirds midfielder Joel Colwill looks a cracking bet to be shown a card.

The youngster was booked seven times in League One last term, despite starting only 23 games.

And Colwill was the only Cardiff player cautioned in the EFL Cup win over Swindon, having come on as a second-half sub.

BUY THE BIG KICK-OFF NOW

Make sure to pick up a copy of The Big Kick-Off , your ultimate guide to the 2026-27 football season featuring unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts plus all the odds, stats and more.

Click here to order a paper copy from the Racing Post shop, or click here to download the PDF version.

Cardiff vs Wrexham Bet Builder

Yousef Salech to have one or more shots on target

Cardiff's prolific Danish striker opened the scoring in last season's EFL Cup win at Wrexham and struck twice in the first half against Swindon this month.

Joel Colwill to commit one or more fouls

The Cardiff youngster looks set for a busy shift in midfield and he picked up seven yellow cards in League One last season.

Danny Imray to be shown a card

Wrexham's wing-back was cautioned five times in 25 league starts for West Brom and Blackpool last term and could struggle against pacy Cardiff winger Isaak Davies.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Cardiff vs Wrexham

♦ There were over 3.5 goals in four of Cardiff's last five matches

♦ Cardiff won 17 of their 23 home matches in League One last season

♦ Wrexham conceded the first goal in eight of their last ten games

♦ Ten of Wrexham's 19 league wins last season were by a 1-0 or 2-0 scoreline

Cardiff vs Wrexham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Cardiff 7-5 Wrexham 9-5 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Cardiff vs Wrexham team news and predicted line-ups

Cardiff

Attacking midfielder Rubin Colwill and centre-back Calum Chambers face fitness tests. Will Fish (hernia) has been ruled out for three months and fellow defender Dylan Lawlor is unlikely to feature. Left-back Calum Scanlon has returned for another loan spell from Liverpool.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Trott; Kpakio, Ng, Osho, Bagan; Robertson, J Colwill; Tanner, Ashford, Davies; Salech

Subs: Turnbull, Moylan, Willock, Scanlon, Robinson, King, Chambers

Wrexham

Forward Josh Windass is injured but Ben Sheaf, Liberato Cacace, Max Cleworth and Ben Whiteman should be in the squad. Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, signed from Sunderland, could replace Danny Ward.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, Rathbone, James, O'Brien, Thomason; Smith, Keillor-Dunn

Subs: Whiteman, Cadamarteri, Longman, Sheaf, Cleworth, Moore, Broadhead

Read more:

Football accumulator tips for Monday, August 17: Back our acca at 9-2

Football Bet of the Day: James Milton has a 19-20 selection from La Liga

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Steve Davies

FAQs

When is Cardiff vs Wrexham in the Championship?

Cardiff vs Wrexham takes place on Monday, August 17 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Cardiff vs Wrexham being played?

The venue for the game is the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

Where can I watch Cardiff vs Wrexham?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Cardiff vs Wrexham?

Cardiff are 7-5 to win, Wrexham are a 9-5 chance and the draw is 5-2 with bet365.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.