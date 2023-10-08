Burton v Cambridge League One predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Brewers can extend unbeaten run with home win

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Burton v Cambridge match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Burton v Cambridge

You can watch Burton v Cambridge in League One on Monday October 9, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Burton

2pts 6-4 Betfair

Burton v Cambridge odds

Burton 6-4

Cambridge 2-1

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Burton v Cambridge team news

Burton

Striker Beryly Lubala is suspended after his red card in last week's win over Wigan. Jasper Moon, Cole Stockton and John Brayford are unlikely to feature.

Cambridge

Sullay Kaikai and Saikou Janneh will be assessed but Brandon Haunstrup and Elias Kachunga are both sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

Burton v Cambridge predictions

Burton picked up only two points from their first seven League One matches this season but the Brewers have enjoyed better results in recent weeks and they can beat Cambridge at the Pirelli Stadium.

The visitors finished one point above the relegation zone last season, losing 1-0 at Burton during a tense end to the campaign, and they look short of attacking firepower this term.

Cambridge's only goal in their last four away matches in all competitions came from the penalty spot and they have been reliant on late strikes, with their last six goals arriving in the 66th, 76th, 83rd, 79th, 96th and 80th minutes.

Burton also pounced late on in last Tuesday's 2-1 comeback win over Wigan and that result extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

They claimed their first win of the season on September 19, triumphing 3-2 at Port Vale, before league draws against Fleetwood and Reading either side of a 2-0 EFL Trophy success against Everton Under-21s.

The absence of striker Cole Stockton, who has made only two appearances since his summer move from Morecambe, has hampered Burton's attacking threat but it may only take one goal to see off Cambridge – as it did in this fixture last season.

Mark Bonner's visitors won three of their first four home matches to give themselves a flying start in the race to secure their third-division status.

However, they were thumped 4-0 at home to Barnsley last time out and could come up short against a Burton side growing in confidence.

Key stat

Cambridge's only goal in their last four away matches in all competitions was a penalty

Probable teams

Burton (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Hamer, Hughes, Sweeney, Seddon; Oshilaja, Powell; M Bennett, Helm, Baah; Gordon

Subs: Caprice, Carayol, Walker, Harper, Gilligan, Tamen, Chauke

Cambridge (4-2-3-1): Mannion; L Bennett, Morrison, R Bennett, Andrew; Thomas, Digby; Brophy, Lankester, Kaikai; Okenabirhie

Subs: Okedina, May, Ahadme, Cousins, McConnell, Rossi, Janneh

