Burnley vs West Ham predictions, 8-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Burnley vs West Ham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, August 16

Kick-off 4pm

Venue Turf Moor, Burnley

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

An instant return to the Premier League is the aim for both Burnley and West Ham this season and the two clubs will be eager to get off to a solid start when they clash in the Championship on Sunday.

Turf Moor was not a happy place for the Clarets last term as they tallied a league-low 13 points at their Lancashire base, and the visiting Hammers will be confident about taking the spoils back to the capital.

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Burnley vs West Ham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

West Ham

2pts 5-4 bet365, Hills

Best player bet

Taty Castellanos anytime goalscorer

9-5 Hills

Burnley vs West Ham preview

West Ham are expected to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes but keeping hold of captain Jarrod Bowen and head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could be the club's best work this summer.

Bowen insists his main motivation for staying is to get the club back into the top flight and he may achieve this goal under the guidance of Nuno, who steered Wolves to Championship glory in 2017-18.

West Ham went unbeaten in pre-season before producing a solid display in their 3-1 win over Portsmouth in the EFL Cup first round, with Bowen scoring and registering an assist.

That performance was better than Burnley's against Notts County in the same competition, as the Clarets required penalties to beat the League One outfit.

It followed what has been a discouraging pre-season for the Lancashire club, who failed to win any of their six matches and they appear to be struggling to adapt to the methods of manager Nicky Hayen, who was appointed in July.

Burnley won just two of their 19 home league matches last season and there is real concern as they prepare to take on a West Ham side who have had their number in recent years.

The Hammers won both meetings last term – a 3-2 win at the London Stadium and a 2-0 success at Turf Moor – and they have not lost against the Clarets since July 2020.

West Ham look to have greater strength in depth and they can make an early statement with a win at one of the other pre-season title favourites.

Castellanos to stay on the goal trail

A January signing from Lazio, Taty Castellanos scored seven goals in 22 appearances for West Ham and he should play a big role in helping to fire the club back to the Premier League.

The Argentina forward netted twice against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup first-round win to make it four goals from his last three competitive games.

Castellanos scored in February's 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor and he can enjoy more success against them.

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Burnley vs West Ham Bet Builder

Jarrod Bowen 1+ shots on target

The West Ham captain has had a shot on target in each of his last five appearances.

Zian Flemming to be booked

The Burnley forward has been booked in three of his last four matches and was also cautioned in November's loss to West Ham.

Under 12 corners

There were fewer than 12 corners in both Premier League meetings last season.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Burnley vs West Ham

♦ West Ham won both Premier League meetings against Burnley last season

♦ The Hammers are unbeaten in the last eight matches against the Clarets

♦ Burnley had the worst home record in the top flight in the 2025-26 campaign

♦ West Ham last lost at Turf Moor in November 2019

Burnley vs West Ham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Burnley 2-1 West Ham 5-4 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Burnley vs West Ham team news and predicted line-ups

Burnley

Josh Cullen, Enock Agyei and Ashley Barnes are all injured. Lyle Foster and Armando Broja are both fit and could be in the squad.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Weiss; Walker, Worrall, Humphreys; Sonne, Mejbri, Raghouber, Bruun Larsen; Edwards, Ramsey; Flemming.

Subs: Roberts, Ekdal, Pires, Laurent, Amdouni, Foster, Broja.

West Ham

Tomas Soucek and summer arrival Keiber Lamadrid have both been ruled out. El Hadji Malick Diouf could be on the bench due to transfer speculation.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Alvarez, Orford; Bowen, Kante, Pablo; Castellanos.

Subs: Diouf, Veltman, Mayers, Golambeckis, Earthy, Ward-Prowse, Solomon.

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FAQs

When is Burnley vs West Ham in the Championship?

Burnley vs West Ham takes place on Sunday, August 16 and kicks off at 4pm BST.

Where is Burnley vs West Ham being played?

The venue for the game is Turf Moor in Burnley.

Where can I watch Burnley vs West Ham ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Burnley vs West Ham ?

Burnley are 2-1 to win, West Ham are a 5-4 chance and the draw is 5-2 with bet365.

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