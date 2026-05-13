Bradford vs Bolton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Bradford vs Bolton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, May 14

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Valley Parade, Bradford

Competition League One playoffs

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Bradford are facing a 1-0 deficit as they prepare to take on Bolton in the second leg of their League One playoff semi-final at Valley Parade.

The weekend contest was hard fought but the Trotters got their noses in front thanks to a superb strike from Brighton loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Bradford vs Bolton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bolton draw no bet

1pt 19-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Ibou Touray to be carded

10-3 bet365

Longshot

Amario Cozier-Duberry to score the first goal

10-1 bet365

Bradford vs Bolton preview

Bolton were worthy 1-0 winners against Bradford at the weekend and they can advance to the League One playoff final with a victory in the return match in West Yorkshire.

Finishing fifth in the league was a slight disappointment for Bolton, who had started the campaign with the aim of achieving automatic promotion.

Given Bolton's failure to plot a path through the 2023 and 2024 playoffs, it is hardly surprising that the club were keen on taking the shorter, less stressful route the Championship, but they never managed to apply significant pressure on Lincoln and Cardiff and played out the final month of the regular season knowing that an extended season was on the cards.

Bolton have had plenty of time to get mentally and physically prepared for the playoffs and they looked fully focused from the first whistle of Saturday's game, which could have delivered a more comfortable margin of success.

Steven Schumacher's side cranked up the pressure in the second half and created two big chances for Amario Cozier-Duberry, who calmly stroked in the opening goal on 60 minutes before striking the inside of the post just two minutes later.

Bradford were forced to defend for long periods and finished the game with mixed feelings having lost the game but stayed in contention while knowing that they generally perform a lot better on home soil.

The Bantams are used to dominating games at Valley Parade where they amassed 50 of their 77 league points, but they were grateful to salvage a 1-1 draw from last month's clash at home to Bolton, having lost the shot count 17 to 12.

Bradford went into that game without two injured attackers, Tyreik Wright and Bobby Pointon, and they had mixed news with regards to the duo last weekend as Wright made his comeback from the bench but Pointon remains unavailable.

Every team wants to have their best players available for the biggest games and Bolton were dealt a blow on the eve of the playoffs on hearing that in-form striker Johnny Kenny had suffered a knee injury.

However, the difference between Bolton and Bradford is that the Trotters have many more match-winners waiting in their ranks.

Cozier-Duberry showed his class throughout the first leg, but Ibrahim Cissoko was a livewire in the opposite flank and centre-forward Sam Dalby caused a few problems when he was introduced as a second half substitute.

Bolton had 771 shots over the season, the highest total in League One, and their attacking intent and quality makes them the likelier second-leg winners.

Tough-tackling Touray may get in trouble

Bradford made some smart signings last summer, including left wingback Ibou Touray, who was a part of the Stockport team which participated in the 2025 League One playoffs. Touray has had a solid season, but he faces a tough task against Bolton's best player, Cozier-Duberry, and may struggle to avoid a booking.

Super Amario can start the scoring

Cozier-Duberry settled a tight opening leg with an outstanding finish and his impact on the tie is set to continue. The 20-year-old has electric pace, combined with impressive technique and could be the man to double Bolton's advantage.

Bradford vs Bolton Bet Builder

Josh Sheehan to be carded

Bolton would expect to make a lot more tackles in the second leg and yellow card looks probable for midfielder Josh Sheehan, who was cautioned ten times in 38 league appearances.

Antoni Sarcevic to have a shot on target

Sarcevic was close to scoring in the opening leg. The Bradford attacker has a knack of getting into dangerous positions and can register at least one attempt on target.

Over 2.5 goals

Playoff second legs are usually more open affairs and there is potential for goals to flow in a contest where both teams should to plenty of attacking.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Bradford vs Bolton

♦ Bolton are unbeaten in their last six matches against Bradford

♦ The Trotters have lost just two of their last 11 away games

♦ Bradford have failed to score in four of their last six fixtures against Bolton

♦ The Bantams have won just one of their last six matches

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Bradford’s last five fixtures

Bradford vs Bolton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bradford 29-20 Bolton 17-10 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bradford vs Bolton team news and predicted line-ups

Bradford

Tyreik Wright came off the bench at the weekend but Bobby Pointon was absent and remains doubtful.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Walker; Baldwin, J Wright Tilt; Neufville, Metcalfe, Power, Touray; Lapslie, Sarcevic; Jackson.

Subs: T Wright, Pointon, Pennington, Powell, Swan, Kelly, Humphrys.

Bolton

George Johnston, Ethan Erhahon and Sam Dalby shook off injuries to feature in the first leg but Johnny Kenny missed out. Corey Blackett-Taylor and Marcus Forss remain on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino, Johnston; Erhahon, Sheehan; Cozier-Duberry, Ruben Rodrigues, Cissoko; Burstow.

Subs: Dempsey, Gale, McAtee, Simons, Dalby, Conway, Christie.

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FAQs

When is Bradford vs Bolton in the League One playoffs?

Bradford vs Bolton takes place on Thursday, May 14, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Bradford vs Bolton being played?

The venue for the game is Valley Parade, Bradford.

Where can I watch Bradford vs Bolton?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bradford vs Bolton?

Bradford are 29-20 to win, Bolton are a 17-10 chance, with the draw 23-10 with bet365.

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