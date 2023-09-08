Bradford v Grimsby predictions, betting odds and tips: Mariners can navigate tricky away trip

Where to watch Bradford v Grimsby

Bradford v Grimsby team news

Bradford

Kenyan winger Clarke Oduor is on international duty and Andy Cook, Ash Taylor and Alex Pattison are sidelined. Alex Gilliead (thigh) has not featured since mid-August.

Grimsby

Grimsby remain short of options in attack with Charles Vernam, Otis Khan and Donovan Wilson in the treatment room. Midfielder Kieran Green is also injured.

Bradford v Grimsby predictions

Grimsby have made an encouraging start to the League Two season and can extend their unbeaten league sequence to five games at Bradford on Saturday lunchtime.

The fourth-tier promotion race should be keenly contested due to the presence of several clubs with big budgets.

Mark Hughes's Bradford are among the teams expected to contend, but their early results have been mixed and they will be without a number of key players, including injured centre-forward Andy Cook, who topped the League Two scoring charts last season with 28 goals, for the visit of the Mariners.

Cook is part of a crowded Bantams treatment room which includes influential attacker Alex Pattison and midfielder Alex Gilliead. And Hughes's attacking options are further reduced by the absence of winger Clarke Oduor, who is on international duty with Kenya.

Bradford lacked a cutting edge in a 0-0 draw at Mansfield last Saturday and they may struggle to prise open the Mariners, who have conceded just two goals in their last four league games.

A much-changed Grimsby side lost 2-0 at Barnsley in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday but Mariners manager Paul Hurst will have prioritised Saturday's trip to Valley Parade and his team look strong enough to secure at least a point.

Grimsby were worthy 2-0 winners at home to highflying Gillingham last weekend as centre-back Niall Maher and midfielder Gavin Holohan got on the scoresheet.

Pacy forward Abu Eisa failed to find the net against the Gills but he has been Grimsby's star man this season with four league goals and his finishing prowess, especially from long range, could influence the outcome in West Yorkshire.

Key stat

Grimsby are unbeaten in four League Two matches.

Probable teams

Bradford (3-4-3): Lewis; Platt, Stubbs, Kelly; Halliday, Smallwood, Osadebe, Richards; Smith, Derbyshire. Walker.

Subs: Ridehalgh, Doyle, Oyegoke, Pointon, Tulloch, Afoka, Tomkinson, Wilson.

Grimsby (4-1-4-1): Eastwood; Mullarkey, Rodgers, Maher, Amos; Conteh; Gnahoua, Holohan, Clifton, Eisa; Rose.

Subs: Cartwright, Efete, Waterfall, Pyke, Andrews, Hunt, Khouri, Glennon.

