Bradford City v Carlisle predictions and odds: Cook can serve up a Bantams win

Bradford City v Carlisle team news

Bradford

Mark Hughes has no fresh injury concerns with Vadaine Oliver and Harry Chapman long-term absentees. Emmanuel Osadebe is back in contention following a broken leg.



Carlisle

Ben Barclay is eligible to feature after having his loan extended but Jon Mellish, Morgan Feeney, Jamie Devitt and John-Kymani Gordon are unavailable.

Bradford City v Carlisle predictions

It has been difficult to separate Bradford and Carlisle all season and the two sides played out a goalless draw when they met in March en route to finishing with identical records in the League Two standings.

Neither side enter the playoffs in sparkling form. Bradford have won one of their last five matches, while Carlisle, who finished above the Bantams on goal difference, have won one of their last six.

A bigger sample size shows the Cumbrians won two of their final 11 games as their automatic promotion hopes disintegrated, and despite the similarities in the teams' records, it may pay to oppose a Carlisle side who have run out of steam and have lost their last two playoff semi-final ties.

Goals are a big concern for Carlisle, who failed to score in six of those last 11 outings, while top scorer Kristian Dennis has netted only three times in his last 17 games.

In contrast, League Two Golden Boot winner Andy Cook scored 15 times in the Bantams’ final 20 games and the Bradford hotshot could make all the difference in the first leg.

Cook’s chances of adding to his tally of 28 goals are boosted by the absence of Jon Mellish and Morgan Feeney from the Carlisle defence, leaving visiting boss Paul Simpson short on options.

The biggest crowd Valley Parade has seen for 70 years watched Bradford secure a playoff place on Monday and that attendance record is likely to be broken again for the Bantams’ first playoff game in six seasons.

Bradford have shown a steely determination to lose just four times in 2023, which coupled with Cook’s presence makes them backable favourites.

Key stat

Bradford have won three of their last five home games against Carlisle

Probable teams

Bradford (4-2-3-1): Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Crichlow, Ridehalgh; Smallwood, Clayton; Banks, Walker, Gilliead; Cook

Subs: Derbyshire, Osadebe, Platt, Pereira, Nevers, East, Doyle

Carlisle (3-5-2): Holy; Whelan, Huntington, Armer; Barclay, Moxon, Guy, McCalmont, Robinson; Dennis, Garner

Subs: Patrick, Gibson, Charters, Edmondson, Harris, Kelly, Senior

