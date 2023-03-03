Blackburn v Sheffield United predictions: FA Cup giant killers may have to share the spoils
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 5-2 bet365, Boyles
Blackburn v Sheffield United predictions
Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn and Sheffield United will meet in an FA Cup quarter-final in a fortnight's time but Saturday's league encounter is arguably even more important and it could finish with some reward for both teams.
The ultimate aim for both is to secure top-flight football and second-placed United are in a strong position to realise that goal. Paul Heckingbottom's second-placed Blades have a seven-point buffer to the chasing pack but a host of clubs are trying to chase them down, including fourth-placed Rovers, who are nine points adrift of the Yorkshiremen.
The teams both enjoyed memorable FA Cup victories in midweek with the Blades recording a 1-0 success at home to Tottenham on Wednesday and Blackburn winning 2-1 at Leicester the night before, but neither went with full-strength sides given the importance of this Championship meeting.
There will be a key enforced absentee for both with injured attacker Bradley Dack missing for Blackburn while United will be without suspended defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. But neither team will yield easily and the draw looks a likely outcome.
Key stat
Blackburn have drawn four of their last seven league fixtures.
Today's top sports betting stories
