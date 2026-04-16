Blackburn vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Blackburn vs Coventry kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, April 17

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Ewood Park, Blackburn

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Coventry have not been a Premier League club since 2001 but they are on the brink of promotion as they prepare to take on struggling Blackburn at Ewood Park.

The Sky Blues need just a single point from their final four games to ascend to the top tier, but they should anticipate a stern test from fifth-bottom Rovers, who are fighting hard to achieve Championship safety.

Blackburn vs Coventry betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Coventry

1pt 21-20 bet365, Hills

Best player bet

Milan van Ewijk over 0.5 assists

7-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Sean McLoughlin first player carded

14-1 bet365

Blackburn vs Coventry preview

Coventry have been by far the most consistent team in the Championship and they can set off a promotion party by defeating Blackburn at Ewood Park.

There is the possibility of a double weekend celebration for the Sky Blues, who will take the title if they succeed in Lancashire and Ipswich are beaten at home by Middlesbrough.

However, uppermost in their minds will be the importance of ending a 25-year exile from the top division.

Coventry had some tough times over the last quarter of a century, including ground shares with Northampton and Birmingham and three relegations, resulting in a season of League Two football in 2017-18.

More recently they have become established as a strong Championship club, featuring in the playoffs in 2023 and 2025.

Coventry haven't had many setbacks this season, although they were below par in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday when struggling to break down a deep-lying defence.

They could be faced with a similar challenge against Blackburn, who will do their utmost to pick up a point or three to strengthen their chances of survival.

By mid-February Rovers had dropped into the relegation zone when they announced the appointment of experienced manager Michael O'Neill on an interim deal.

O'Neill accepted the role despite ongoing commitments as head coach of Northern Ireland and has done a decent job in testing circumstances, presiding over four wins, four draws and four defeats.

Rovers are four points clear of the drop zone, but they were beaten 3-0 at Southampton on Tuesday and have played one more game than all of their relegation rivals.

Scoring enough goals has been an issue for Blackburn, who have notched just 38 times in 43 matches.

The Lancashire side have failed to find the net in four of their last seven fixtures and are being impacted by a downturn in performance from their eight-goal top scorer Yuki Ohashi, who has failed to find the net in nine successive appearances.

O'Neill has focused on getting his team organised and difficult to play against and had some rewards with goalless draws from recent home matches against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

However, keeping Coventry at bay looks a tougher proposition.

Frank Lampard's side were nowhere near their best against Sheffield Wednesday, but they usually find a response and can seal promotion with a victory.

Milan can make his mark

Coventry play with plenty of width and get love to get their full-backs into attacking positions.

Right-sided Milan van Ewijk has contributed eight assists and may be ready to add to that tally.

Rovers enforcer could again fall foul of the ref

Defender Sean McLoughlin is Blackburn's most-carded player in the Championship this season with ten yellows and one red. He was cautioned in the fifth minute of Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Southampton and could face early punishment against Coventry.

Blackburn vs Coventry Bet Builder

Haji Wright anytime goalscorer

Coventry's top scorer is always a threat and can snap a four-game scoreless run

Yuki Ohashi to have a shot on target

The energetic Japanese forward gets numerous sights of goal and should register an effort on target.

Moussa Baradji to commit over 1.5 fouls

Baradji enjoys the physical side of the game and could commit multiple fouls.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Blackburn vs Coventry

♦ Blackburn have failed to win any of their last four home matches

♦ Blackburn have scored fewer than two goals in each of their last eight home fixtures

♦ All of Blackburn's last eight games have featured fewer than four goals

♦ Coventry have kept clean sheets in their last three away games

♦ The Sky Blues have lost just one of their last 12 matches

Blackburn vs Coventry betting odds

Sign up to Sky Bet to bet on Blackburn vs Coventry. Here are the latest odds for Friday's match in the Championship:

Market Odds Blackburn 13-5 Coventry 21-20 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Blackburn vs Coventry team news and predicted line-ups

Blackburn

Blackburn have doubts over Todd Cantwell (adductor) and Adam Forshaw (calf) and Ryan Alebiosu (ribs) and their extensive absentee list includes Lewis Miller, Sondre Tronstad, Andri Gudjohnsen, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Sidnei Tavares, Augustus Kargbo, Axel Henriksson, Matty Litherland and George Pratt.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Toth; Atcheson, McLoughlin, Cashin; Gardner-Hickman, Forshaw, Baradji, Yuri Ribeiro; Morishita, Ohashi; Jorgensen.

Subs: Montgomery, Alebiosu, Cantwell, Redmond, De Neve, Pickering, Hedges.

Coventry

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (ribs) face a late test and Miguel Brau (muscle strain) and Oliver Dovin (knee) are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Kitching, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Wright.

Subs: Esse, Simms, Torp, Eccles, Sakamoto, Thomas, Woolfenden.

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FAQs

When is Blackburn vs Coventry in the Championship?

Blackburn vs Coventry takes place on Friday, April 17 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Blackburn vs Coventry being played?

The venue for the game is Ewood Park in Blackburn.

Where can I watch Blackburn vs Coventry?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Blackburn vs Coventry?

Blackburn are 13-5 to win, Coventry are a 21-20 chance and the draw is 9-4.

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