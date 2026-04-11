Birmingham vs Wrexham predictions, team news, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Birmingham vs Wrexham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12

Kick-off Midday

Venue St Andrew's, Birmingham

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event

Wrexham will aim to get their Championship promotion bid back on track on Sunday when they travel to St Andrew's to take on Birmingham.

The Reds were humbled in midweek by Southampton as they were crushed 5-1 at home by the Saints. That result ensured that the Saints climbed above Wrexham into the sixth and final playoff spot and the Welsh outfit are now two points behind Tonda Eckert's team.

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Birmingham vs Wrexham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Wrexham

2pts 12-5 general

Birmingham vs Wrexham preview

While Tuesday's 5-1 home defeat to Southampton was a huge wake-up call for Wrexham, it may have come at the perfect time.

Phil Parkinson's team are already punching above their weight in their first season in the Championship and the fact they are even competing for a top-six spot is a testament to the progress they are making on and off the pitch.

Wrexham still have 21 points to fight for and there is no need to panic ahead of their trip to the West Midlands, especially against a team with nothing to play for.

While Wrexham's squad will have had their confidence knocked by the heavy loss to Saints, they are still a level above Blues. Chris Davies's team have lost three in a row, while they are winless in four.

One win in six at home suggests Birmingham have lost their way and reports continue to suggest that the club's board will make a managerial change in the summer.

Wrexham have lost only two of their last ten Championship road games and the fixture list has been kind as they prepare to face a team who already look to be on the beach.

Five of Birmingham's last six defeats have come against teams in the top eight, and all signs point to the visitors being too good in all departments.

Birmingham vs Wrexham Bet Builder

Josh Windass to have at least one shot on target

Over two goals

Jay Stansfield to commit two or more fouls

Pays out at 15-4 with bet365

Key stats for Birmingham vs Wrexham

♦ Birmingham have failed to win any of their last four games

♦ Blues have lost three Championship matches in a row

♦ The hosts have won only one of their last six games at St Andrew's

♦ Wrexham have lost just two of their last ten away matches

♦ Both teams have scored in these sides' last six meetings

Birmingham vs Wrexham betting odds

Sign up with Hills to bet on Birmingham vs Wrexham in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Birmingham 21-20 Wrexham 23-10 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Birmingham vs Wrexham team news and predicted line-ups

Birmingham

Seung-Ho Paik is expected to be replaced by Tomoki Iwata in the starting line-up after sustaining an injury last weekend. Kai Wagner is closing in on a return, but Sunday's game may come too soon.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Laird; Solis, Iwata; Vicente, Stansfield, Gray; Priske.

Subs: Allsop, Panzo, Robinson, Fujimoto, Doyle, Osman, Ducksch.

Wrexham

Parkinson may be tempted to alter his starting side after Tuesday's heavy defeat to Southampton. Ben Sheaf, Liberato Cacace and Aaron James are unavailable.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O'Brien, Broadhead, Thomason; Windass, Moore.

Subs: Ward, Scarr, Vyner, James, Rathbone, Cadamarteri, Smith.

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FAQs

When is Birmingham vs Wrexham in the Championship?

Birmingham vs Wrexham takes place on Sunday, April 12 and kicks off at 12.00pm BST.

Where is Birmingham vs Wrexham being played?

The venue for the game is Birmingham's St Andrew's Stadium.

Where can I watch Birmingham vs Wrexham ?

Sky Sports Main Event will be showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Birmingham vs Wrexham ?

Birmingham are 21-20 to win, Wrexham are a 23-10 chance and the draw is 23-10.

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