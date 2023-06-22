2023-24 EFL fixtures: Championship favourites Leicester have chance to make a flying start

There are some exciting arrivals at both ends of the EFL, with Leicester, Leeds and Southampton dropping into the Championship and Wrexham and Notts County, who racked up 111 and 107 points in the 2022-23 National League, coming into League Two.

The 2023-24 EFL fixtures were released on Thursday and the Championship campaign will begin on Friday, August 4 when the Saints, under new manager Russell Martin, head to Sheffield Wednesday, who won the League One playoffs in dramatic style but parted company with their boss Darren Moore this week.

Southampton are 8-1 third-favourites for the title, alongside Leeds, and the relegated clubs are due to meet at Elland Road on the final day of the regular season. Leicester – the third team coming down from the top flight – are 6-1 favourites to win the Championship just eight years after their shock Premier League title success.

The Foxes have appointed former Manchester City first-team coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager and they host Coventry, beaten on penalties by Luton in the playoff final in May, on the opening weekend.

If Maresca can make a winning start against Cov then Leicester should be confident of kicking on as their next four games look less daunting. They face Cardiff and Hull at home and Huddersfield and relegation favourites Rotherham on the road before a trip to Southampton, who did the double over the Foxes despite finishing bottom of the Premier League, on September 16.

Leeds, who are yet to appoint a new manager, take on Cardiff at Elland Road in their Championship opener. The highest-ranked of their first eight opponents, based on 2022-23 league position, are Millwall, who finished eighth in the second tier, although early-season trips to Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, who amassed 98 and 96 points in League One, could be tricky.

Wigan, relegated from the Championship, start out in League One with an eight-point deduction and they may take time to drag themselves into credit as three of their first five fixtures are against Derby, Bolton and Barnsley, the top three in the title betting.

Relegated Reading open up against Peterborough, whose 2022-23 campaign ended when they let slip a 4-0 first-leg lead in the playoff semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday. The Royals are 10-1 to bounce back as champions and they have a decent run of early fixtures, facing Port Vale, Cheltenham, Exeter, Cambridge and Bristol Rovers – all of whom finished between 14th and 20th last season – as well as promoted Stevenage in their six games following the Posh clash.

Wrexham, 100-30 favourites for League Two on their return to the EFL, host MK Dons, who were relegated from League One in May, in their season opener. Three of Wrexham's first four games are at the Racecourse Ground, where they took 67 points from a possible 69 in the National League, so they have the chance to make a flying start.

Five key early fixtures in the Championship

Leicester v Coventry August 6

Title favourites Leicester kick off their campaign at home to Coventry, who lost on penalties to Luton in May's playoff final and would love to inflict an opening defeat on their Midlands rivals.

Plymouth v Southampton August 19

2022-23 League One champions Plymouth are among the Championship relegation favourites but they won 20 of their 23 home matches last term and welcome relegated Southampton to Home Park in their third game of the season.

Ipswich v Leeds August 26

Bookmakers are keeping promoted Ipswich onside in their ante-post markets and a home fixture against relegated Leeds provides an early test of the Tractor Boys' promotion credentials.

Watford v West Brom September 20

Watford and West Brom were second and third-favourites in the 2022-23 ante-post promotion betting but finished 11th and ninth. Their September clash at Vicarage Road should give punters a clue about whether or not they will be involved in the title race this time around.

Sunderland v Middlesbrough October 7

The north-east rivals both finished in the top six before losing in the 2022-23 playoff semi-finals and are expected to go well again. Only the three relegated clubs are above Boro in the title betting but Sunderland, who won this fixture 2-0 in January, have already been busy in the transfer market.

