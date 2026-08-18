Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an 8-5 selection from the EFL Trophy

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the EFL Trophy fixture between Reading and Wycombe.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, August 18th

Wycombe

Reading vs Wycombe

EFL Trophy Southern Group C, 7pm Tuesday

Wycombe kicked off their League One campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Blackpool and they can follow with a victory at Reading in the EFL Trophy.

Wholesale changes can be expected as both teams prioritise their weekend league matches - Wycombe host Plymouth, while Reading take a trip to AFC Wimbledon.

And, if it boils down to a test of squad depth, Wycombe may have the edge.

Chairboys manager Michael Duff has been busy in the market and seems to have competition for most positions.

Reading are taking more time with their recruitment and they may suffer another defeat, hot-on-the-heels on Saturday's painful 4-3 loss at home to Luton when they squandered a 3-1 half-time lead.

Odds: 8-5 with Coral, Ladbrokes

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