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EFL Trophy

Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an 8-5 selection from the EFL Trophy

Our best bet for Tuesday, August 18th comes from the EFL Trophy fixture between Reading and Wycombe.

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the EFL Trophy fixture between Reading and Wycombe.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, August 18th

Wycombe

Reading vs Wycombe
EFL Trophy Southern Group C, 7pm Tuesday

Wycombe kicked off their League One campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Blackpool and they can follow with a victory at Reading in the EFL Trophy.

Wholesale changes can be expected as both teams prioritise their weekend league matches - Wycombe host Plymouth, while Reading take a trip to AFC Wimbledon.

And, if it boils down to a test of squad depth, Wycombe may have the edge.

Chairboys manager Michael Duff has been busy in the market and seems to have competition for most positions.

Reading are taking more time with their recruitment and they may suffer another defeat, hot-on-the-heels on Saturday's painful 4-3 loss at home to Luton when they squandered a 3-1 half-time lead.

Odds: 8-5 with Coral, Ladbrokes

BUY THE BIG KICK-OFF NOW

Make sure to pick up a copy of The Big Kick-Off, your ultimate guide to the 2026-27 football season featuring unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts plus all the odds, stats and more.

Click here to order a paper copy from the Racing Post shop, or click here to download the PDF version.

Read more football predictions:

Replacing Rodri: How can Manchester City deal with the absence of their midfield maestro? 

EFL Trophy 2026-27 predictions: outright, matches and odds 

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying: Talented Talisca can stay on the goal trail 

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Steve Davies 

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 18: Back our acca at 9-1 

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Racing Post Sport

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