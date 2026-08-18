- More
Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an 8-5 selection from the EFL Trophy
Our best bet for Tuesday, August 18th comes from the EFL Trophy fixture between Reading and Wycombe.
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the EFL Trophy fixture between Reading and Wycombe.
Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, August 18th
Wycombe
Reading vs Wycombe
EFL Trophy Southern Group C, 7pm Tuesday
Wycombe kicked off their League One campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Blackpool and they can follow with a victory at Reading in the EFL Trophy.
Wholesale changes can be expected as both teams prioritise their weekend league matches - Wycombe host Plymouth, while Reading take a trip to AFC Wimbledon.
And, if it boils down to a test of squad depth, Wycombe may have the edge.
Chairboys manager Michael Duff has been busy in the market and seems to have competition for most positions.
Reading are taking more time with their recruitment and they may suffer another defeat, hot-on-the-heels on Saturday's painful 4-3 loss at home to Luton when they squandered a 3-1 half-time lead.
Odds: 8-5 with Coral, Ladbrokes
BUY THE BIG KICK-OFF NOW
Make sure to pick up a copy of The Big Kick-Off, your ultimate guide to the 2026-27 football season featuring unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts plus all the odds, stats and more.
Click here to order a paper copy from the Racing Post shop, or click here to download the PDF version.
Read more football predictions:
Replacing Rodri: How can Manchester City deal with the absence of their midfield maestro?
EFL Trophy 2026-27 predictions: outright, matches and odds
Tuesday's Champions League qualifying: Talented Talisca can stay on the goal trail
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Steve Davies
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 18: Back our acca at 9-1
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inEFL Trophy
Last updated
- EFL Trophy predictions: Dan Childs has two outright fancies at 12-1 and 14-1
- Luton vs Stockport: Wembley glory awaits Wilshere's team in battle of Hatters
- EFL Trophy: Posh making progress under new boss Williams
- Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has picked out an 11-8 selection from Wednesday's EFL Trophy clash
- Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 4-5 World Cup qualifying play
- EFL Trophy predictions: Dan Childs has two outright fancies at 12-1 and 14-1
- Luton vs Stockport: Wembley glory awaits Wilshere's team in battle of Hatters
- EFL Trophy: Posh making progress under new boss Williams
- Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has picked out an 11-8 selection from Wednesday's EFL Trophy clash
- Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 4-5 World Cup qualifying play