EFL Trophy outright predictions and free football tips

Blackpool to win EFL Trophy

EFL Trophy predictions

Bolton won the EFL Trophy for the second time last season, thrashing Plymouth 4-0 in the final, but the Trotters have bigger fish to fry this campaign and it could be worth looking a little further down the outright betting.

Last season's winners are among this season's favourites but Bolton have emerged as early contenders for promotion in League One this term and that could well take their attention away from cup competitions.

When looking for an EFL Trophy outright pick, squad depth and incentive should be considered and, with that in mind, Blackpool look a value selection.

The Seasiders were relegated from the Championship last season and have made a solid start to life in League One, winning two, drawing three and losing one of their opening six games.

They look unlikely to be major promotion candidates so may well not have that distraction like other market leaders such as Bolton, Derby and Portsmouth and Blackpool have one of the deepest squads in the division.

Over the summer returning manager Neil Critchley has reinforced the side with 11 new additions and that should help with juggling multiple competitions.

Jerry Yates has departed but Blackpool nonetheless have some decent forward options at their disposal in Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery and Kyle Joseph.

They can also draw confidence from their run to the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, while history is also on Blackpool's side with four of the last five EFL Trophy champions having hailed from League One.

They were hammered by Premier League opponents Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup earlier this season but showed promise in the first round, taking down divisional rivals Derby, and Blackpool could be one of the strongest sides in this campaign's EFL Trophy.

