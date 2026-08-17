EFL Trophy 2026-27 predictions: outright, matches and odds

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EFL Trophy outright and match predictions

Best bets

Stockport to win the EFL Trophy

1pt each-way 14-1 bet365

MK Dons to win the EFL Trophy

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365

Wycombe to beat Reading

1pt 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

2026-27 EFL Trophy odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the EFL Trophy this season. Here are the latest odds:

Winner Odds Leicester 5-1 Sheffield Wednesday 7-1 Luton 10-1 Huddersfield 12-1 MK Dons 12-1 Plymouth 12-1 Stockport 14-1 Salford 16-1 Bar 20-1

Odds correct at 4pm on Monday, August 17

EFL Trophy outright preview

Stockport experienced a double dose of Wembley woe last season, losing 3-1 to Luton in the EFL Trophy final and 4-1 to Bolton in the League One playoff decider. But they are a club heading in the right direction and may soon get another opportunity to excel under the famous arch.

There is an open feel to the 2026-27 EFL Trophy with only 5-1 favourites Leicester and 7-1 Sheffield Wednesday chalked up at single-figure odds.

And there are solid grounds for sidestepping the two market-leaders, who will be putting all their energies into bouncing straight back from relegation from the Championship.

The Foxes and Wednesday have brought in players who should serve them well in the third tier, but neither have the squad depth to compete at a high level on multiple fronts.

A lot could happen in the final two weeks of the transfer window but Stockport should be less frantic than most having completed a lot of early business.

They were forced into a managerial change at the end of last season when Dave Challinor called time on his four-and-a-half year spell in the Edgeley Park dugout.

Moving on from Challinor was always going to be a challenge, but Stockport moved quickly to bring in Jimmy McNulty from Rochdale and they seem to have made the right choice.

McNulty spent three full seasons as Rochdale's manager and left on a high note after steering them to promotion from the National League.

His Dale team were possession-based and attack-minded and those same traits have been seen from Stockport throughout pre-season and at the start of the competitive campaign.

Stockport headed to Plymouth on Saturday for a demanding League One opener, but they played assured front-foot football and eased to a well-deserved 3-1 success.

It is early days, but Stockport look like a team to keep an eye on.

They kick off their EFL Trophy campaign this week with a home match against Everton Under-21s and a victory could be just the start of a long run in the competition.

One of Stockport's rivals in the League One promotion race could be League Two champions MK Dons, who are planning for another successful season.

Dons manager Paul Warne has spent much of his coaching career in the third tier but has made no secret of his intention for promoted Dons to challenge immediately for a place in the Championship.

And Warne's side started their league campaign in encouraging fashion on Saturday when drawing 2-2 at Oxford.

The Dons have made a lot of ambitious signings and the depth of their squad was illustrated by the decision to omit seasoned professionals Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson from the weekend starting line-up.

Both veterans could feature heavily in the Dons' EFL Trophy campaign and they can play key roles in taking the Buckinghamshire side on a long journey through the competition.

Another club with the depth to compete on multiple fronts are Michael Duff's Wycombe, who begin their EFL Trophy challenge with a short trip to Reading.

The Chairboys started the League One season with a decent 1-1 draw at Blackpool and they can follow with a cup victory over the Royals, who may still be reeling from the disappointment of Saturday's 4-3 loss at home to Luton.

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