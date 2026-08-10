Plymouth vs Exeter predictions, 8-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Plymouth vs Exeter kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, August 10

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Home Park, Plymouth

Competition EFL Cup

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Exeter's relegation last season means there will be no Devon derbies in the league this season, so Monday's EFL Cup clash at Plymouth could be extra spicy.

Argyle's main aim for the campaign is to make it out of League One, but they have reached the second round of this competition in seven of the last eight seasons and can progress past their county rivals.

Plymouth vs Exeter betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Plymouth to win and both teams to score

2pts 15-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Bim Pepple anytime goalscorer

Evs Paddy Power

Plymouth vs Exeter preview

A Devon derby rounds off the first full round of EFL Cup fixtures as Plymouth host Exeter at Home Park.

FA Cup aside, this could be the pair's sole meeting this season after the Grecians were relegated to League Two last term.

Argyle finished eighth in League One and look to have done some decent summer business, adding Alex Mitchell and Wes Harding to the squad following successful loans.

Tom Cleverley has also developed as a head coach since Derek Adams returned to the club as director of football last November.

They were bottom of the table and the appointment appeared ominous for Cleverley, but Adams' presence has allowed the former Manchester United midfielder to focus on coaching and his side collected 60 points from their final 31 games.

However, they failed to beat Exeter. The Grecians won 2-0 at St James Park last October before April's memorable 2-2 draw when Jayden Wareham put them ahead after 87 minutes, only for Malachi Boateng to equalise.

The draw did little for either team and Exeter have had another summer of trying to hold on to their best players, with Johnly Yfeko and Ilmari Niskanen among those to have departed.

Boss Matt Taylor may take belief from his team's recent good record against their county rivals but while survival in the bottom tier has to be the aim, Plymouth have promotion on their mind.

An opening EFL Cup win to reach the second round for the seventh time in eight seasons is expected and confidence will be high after a strong pre-season.

Taylor will have his players motivated to a similar level to April's draw.

It might not be enough to get a result but they could score in defeat.

Pepple primed for fast start

Plymouth's main setback over the summer was losing 18-goal top scorer Lorent Tolaj to Bristol City.

Will Evans arrived on Friday, while Bim Pepple has stuck around and could improve after an encouraging end to last season.

Pepple has had a nomadic early career but Argyle will hope to provide the stability he has previously lacked and he looked to grow in confidence as last season progressed.

The 23-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitions in 2026 and could thrive on the extra responsibility of leading Argyle's attack.

The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season – is out now.

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Plymouth vs Exeter Bet Builder

Plymouth to win

The League One outfit finished last season strongly, have had a positive summer and are a stronger side than their local rivals.

Over 2.5 goals

There were four goals when the pair met at Home Park in April.

Jayden Wareham to receive a card

The combative striker was booked nine times last season.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Plymouth vs Exeter

♦ Exeter were unbeaten in two games against Plymouth last season (W1, D1)

♦ Both sides have scored in four of the last five meetings at Home Park

♦ Argyle have reached the second round of the EFL Cup in seven of the last eight seasons

♦ Plymouth striker Bim Pepple scored 15 goals in all competitions in 2026

Plymouth vs Exeter betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Plymouth 4-9 Exeter 21-4 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Plymouth vs Exeter team news and predicted line-ups

Plymouth

Plymouth are without Michael Baidoo, Tegan Finn, Jack MacKenzie and Caleb Watts due to injury. New signing Will Evans could start.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Ross, Hartridge; Curtis, Ibrahim, Boateng, White; Pepple, Evans.

Subs: Plegzuelo, Mackenzie, Wiredu, Issaka, Sorinola, Amaechi, Oseni.

Exeter

Striker Jayden Wareham remains an Exeter player and Matt Taylor insists the club has not received any bids for the 23-year-old.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bycroft; Turns, James, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Cummins, Edwards; Cox, Cole, Gordon; Wareham.

Subs: Birch, Oluwabori, Dean, Cayless, Doyle-Haynes, Oakes, Cartwright.

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FAQs

When is Plymouth vs Exeter in the EFL Cup?

Plymouth vs Exeter takes place on Monday, August 10 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Plymouth vs Exeter being played?

The venue for the game is Home Park, Plymouth.

Where can I watch Plymouth vs Exeter?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Plymouth vs Exeter?

Plymouth are 4-9 to win, Exeter are a 21-4 chance and the draw is 7-2 with bet365.

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