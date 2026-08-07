Middlesbrough vs Wrexham predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Middlesbrough vs Wrexham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, August 7

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Competition EFL Cup

TV ITV1 and Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough and Wrexham's main focus for the season will be promotion from the Championship but before they can get started on that mission, the pair clash in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Boro will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season's 4-0 first-round defeat to Doncaster and their summer spending suggests they should do that in tonight's Riverside tussle.

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Middlesbrough & over 1.5 goals

1pt 21-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

George Dobson to be booked

21-10 bet365

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham preview

A 2-2 final-day draw with Middlesbrough cost Wrexham a place in the Championship playoffs last term and they will be eager to start the new campaign by exacting revenge with an EFL Cup victory at the Riverside.

Boro suffered their own heartbreak just three weeks later, being beaten 1-0 by Hull in the playoff final thanks to a 95th-minute Oli McBurnie winner, and will also be looking to simultaneously bounce back and start strongly on Friday.

The first 2025-26 meeting also finished level but while that would normally make the draw appeal, one of these sides has made the moves to finally split the well-matched pair while the other has been surprisingly quiet in the transfer market.

Hayden Hackney's departure for Everton got Middlesbrough's summer off to a rocky start, but they wasted no time splashing that £20 million on some eye-catching new talent.

Will Lankshear, scorer of 11 Championship goals for relegated Oxford last term, is the pick of the bunch while American pair Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten add some real quality to the midfield and defence.

Wrexham, meanwhile, seem to be leaving their business late, bringing in only Ben Whiteman and Danny Imray so far.

With key men Ben Sheaf and Josh Windass, a scorer in both games against Boro last term, set to miss out, the Red Dragons are looking a touch light for this trip to the Riverside, where Hellberg's men have lost just three times in 12 home outings.

Both teams' priority for the season will be promotion to the Premier League and while there could be little between them come spring, Middlesbrough look a cut above right now.

Energetic Middlesbrough midfielders may have Dobson struggling

No Wrexham player picked up more bookings in last season's Championship than George Dobson's eight and the combative card magnet may have his work cut out at the Riverside.

New boy Berhalter is set to partner his compatriot Aidan Morris in midfield and with both possessing great engines and serious on-ball quality, Dobson could be forced into a few fouls by the American pair.

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Middlesbrough vs Wrexham Bet Builder

George Dobson to be booked

Wrexham battler Dobson was carded at the Riverside last term and he could have a tough night against an energetic Middlesbrough midfield.

Over 7.5 corners

Both of last season's head-to-heads produced at least eight corners and two attack-minded sides should rack up the flag-kicks.

Wrexham to receive more cards

Parkinson's side picked up five yellow cards to Boro's none on their last visit to the Riverside and they should have much less of the ball than their hosts again.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Middlesbrough vs Wrexham

♦ Middlesbrough have lost just three of their last 12 games at the Riverside

♦ Wrexham have won only two of their last six on the road

♦ Both of last season's head-to-heads finished in score draws

♦ Only champions Coventry (45) conceded fewer Championship goals than Middlesbrough's 47 last term

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Middlesbrough 7-10 Wrexham 7-2 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham team news and predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough

Alex Bangura, Alfie Jones, Riley McGree, Tommy Conway and Kyle Joseph are out while Myles Peart-Harris and David Strelec must be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Borges; Berhalter, Morris; Whittaker, Castledine, Arfsten; Lankshear.

Subs: Edmundson, Daley, McCabe, Kante, Sarmiento, Sene, Ibeh.

Wrexham

Elliot Lee, Josh Windass and Ben Sheaf are doubts after missing the Reds' final friendly and Ryan Hardie is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, Dobson, M James, Cacace; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Moore

Subs: Cleworth, Scarr, Brunt, O'Brien, Thomason, Rathbone, Smith.

Read more:

Football accumulator tips for Friday August 7: Back our acca at 7-1





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FAQs

When is Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in the EFL Cup?

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham takes place on Friday, August 7 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Middlesbrough vs Wrexham being played?

The venue for the game is the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Where can I watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham ?

ITV1 and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Middlesbrough vs Wrexham ?

Middlesbrough are 7-10 favourites, Wrexham are a 7-2 chance and the draw is 29-10 with bet365.

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