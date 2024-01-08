Middlesbrough v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips: Blues should stand firm in first leg

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Middlesbrough v Chelsea. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Middlesbrough v Chelsea

You can watch Middlesbrough v Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday January 9, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea to win to nil

2pts 2-1 Betfair

Middlesbrough v Chelsea odds

Middlesbrough 19-4

Chelsea 4-7

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Middlesbrough v Chelsea team news

Middlesbrough

Morgan Rogers is suspended, Seny Dieng, Riley McGree and Sam Silvera are on international duty while Finn Azaz and Sam Greenwood are cup-tied. Boro are also missing the injured Paddy McNair, Marcus Forss, Tommy Smith, Darragh Lenihan and Lewis O'Brien.

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Andrey Santos is cup-tied. Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka face fitness tests while Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu are injured.

Middlesbrough v Chelsea predictions

Middlesbrough reached the EFL Cup semi-finals thanks to away wins at Huddersfield, Bolton, Bradford, Exeter and Port Vale but a home clash with Premier League Chelsea should prove significantly tougher for the Teessiders.

Boro won the League Cup in 2004 although bookmakers do not give them much of a chance of repeating that feat 20 years on.

Despite reaching the last four of the competition, Michael Carrick's men are 22-1 to lift the trophy, which would require them to beat Chelsea over two legs and see off Liverpool or Fulham in the final.

Middlesbrough are facing Premier League opponents at the Riverside Stadium for the second time in four days as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Villa's winning goal was a fortunate one – a deflected strike from Matty Cash in the 88th minute – but they had been largely untroubled by their Championship hosts, who managed just one shot on target.

Chelsea continued their solid cup form under Mauricio Pochettino with a 4-0 home win over second-tier Preston at the weekend.

The Blues had to wait until the 58th minute to open the scoring through Armando Broja, who should lead the line again as Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku is struggling with a hip injury.

Broja hit the crossbar with another header a couple of minutes later before goals from Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez wrapped up a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea allowed Preston only four attempts at goal on Saturday and they should fancy their chances of keeping another clean sheet at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro's Sam Greenwood, their joint-top goalscorer in the Championship, is cup-tied after featuring for parent club Leeds earlier in the competition while new signing Finn Azaz is also ineligible.

Chelsea's away games in the Premier League have produced plenty of goals. After 4-1 wins at Burnley and Tottenham, they conceded ten goals in defeats at Newcastle, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves and then won 3-2 at Luton on December 30.

They have been far more secure in the EFL Cup, beating Brighton 1-0 and Blackburn 2-0 before a penalty-shootout win over Newcastle in the quarter-finals.

The Blues needed an injury-time equaliser from Mykhailo Mudryk to take the game to penalties but they had restricted Newcastle to just four shots and goals are unlikely to flow for Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Key stat

Chelsea have conceded only two goals in five cup ties this season

Probable teams

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Bangura; Howson, Barlaser; I Jones, Crooks, Latte Lath; Coburn

Subs: Engel, Hackney, Coulson, Gilbert, McCabe, Bridge, J Jones

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Broja

Subs: Gilchrist, Caicedo, Mudryk, Washington, Golding, Badiashile, Williams

Inside info

Middlesbrough

Star man Matt Crooks

Top scorer Josh Coburn

Penalty taker Jonny Howson

Card magnet Isaiah Jones

Assist ace Matt Crooks

Set-piece aerial threat Rav van den Berg

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Enzo Fernandez

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Middlesbrough v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

None of Chelsea's last 12 EFL Cup ties featured over 3.5 goals and Middlesbrough had just one shot on target in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa

Half-time draw

Chelsea's goals in this season's EFL Cup have come in the 45th, 72nd, 50th, 30th, 59th and 91st minutes and Saturday's FA Cup clash with Preston was goalless at half-time

Armando Broja to score at any time

The Blues striker scored once against Preston but could have had a hat-trick and his aerial threat will be a concern for the Boro defence

Pays out at 10-1 with Hills

