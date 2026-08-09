Mansfield vs Sheffield United predictions, 15-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Mansfield vs Sheffield United kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, August 9

Kick-off 4pm

Venue One Call Stadium, Mansfield

Competition EFL Cup

TV Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

Sheffield United's preparations for the new season have not gone to plan and they could be in for a difficult afternoon when they head to the One Call Stadium to face Mansfield Town in the first round of the EFL Cup today.

Alan Knill, the long-term assistant of Blades boss Chris Wilder, has left the club, while the Steel City outfit have made minimal movement in the summer transfer window and could be in for a difficult campaign.

Mansfield vs Sheffield United betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Mansfield

2pts 3-1 BoyleSports

Best player bet

David McGoldrick anytime goalscorer

11-4 Paddy Power

Mansfield vs Sheffield United preview

Matt Doherty's arrival at Bramall Lane on a free transfer is United's sole permanent addition to the senior squad this summer and a lack of investment in the squad will be a big concern for Chris Wilder, who knows new recruits are required.

The Blades are also on the verge of losing Gustavo Hamer, with talks ongoing over a switch to his former employers Coventry, and there does not appear to be much optimism surrounding the South Yorkshire club heading into the 2026-27 season.

It is a different story for Mansfield, who have brought in experienced forwards David McGoldrick and Michael Smith along with midfielder Liam Thompson from Derby County to bolster their squad.

Manager Nigel Clough masterminded an FA Cup third-round win over the Blades last season, edging a seven-goal thriller 4-3 in the Steel City, and there will be huge confidence in securing another victory, this time at home.

The Stags are unbeaten in their last six home matches and they have not lost on their own patch since a 2-1 defeat to Premier League champions Arsenal in March.

Just eight teams suffered fewer defeats at home in League One last season than Mansfield and that strong record can ensure they see off the Blades, who won only nine of their 23 away games in the Championship.

Mansfield are a division lower than their opponents but Clough's side are well organised and they can begin the new season with another cup win over the Blades.

McGoldrick to prove his worth

Players have a habit of coming back to haunt a former club and Mansfield's summer arrival David McGoldrick can do exactly that when he faces old employers Sheffield United.

The Ireland international, who played for the Blades from 2018-2022, scored 18 goals for Barnsley last season and after rejecting the offer of a new contract, he made the switch to the Stags in June.

McGoldrick, 38, is still a reliable source of goals despite being in the twilight of his career and he can prove that by opening his account for Mansfield.

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Mansfield vs Sheffield United Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in six of Mansfield's last eight home matches and in three of Sheffield United's last five away games.

Japhet Tanganga to be carded

Sheffield United captain Japhet Tanganga was booked nine times last season, with three of those cautions coming in his last five appearances.

Over nine corners

There were 16 corners when these two met in the FA Cup third round in January.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Mansfield vs Sheffield United

♦ Mansfield are unbeaten in their last six matches at the One Call Stadium

♦ Sheffield United lost 12 of their 23 away games in last season's Championship

♦ The Blades have kept just one clean sheet in their last five away matches

♦ Mansfield beat Sheffield United 4-3 in the third round of the 2025-26 FA Cup

Mansfield vs Sheffield United betting odds

Sign up with BoyleSports to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Mansfield 3-1 Sheffield United 5-6 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Mansfield vs Sheffield United team news and predicted line-ups

Mansfield

Baily Cargill will be sidelined for about three weeks because of a hamstring injury and Luke Bolton is set to make his return to training next week.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Lewis; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Sweeney, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Reed, Russell, Thompson; McGoldrick, Smith.

Subs: McLaughlin, Hewitt, Hendry, Maris, Bowery, Roberts, Oates.

Sheffield United

Gustavo Hamer is not expected to be part of the matchday squad amid transfer speculation. Loan signing Romelle Donovan is in line for a start after featuring heavily in pre-season.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Cooper; Seriki, Baptiste, Tanganga, McCallum; Arblaster, Peck; Donovan, O'Hare, Cannon; Bamford.

Subs: Doherty, Burrows, Riedewald, Rothwell, Chong, Campbell, One.

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FAQs

When is Mansfield vs Sheffield United in the EFL Cup?

Mansfield vs Sheffield United takes place on Sunday, August 9 and kicks off at 4pm BST.

Where is Mansfield vs Sheffield United being played?

The venue for the game is the One Call Stadium in Mansfield.

Where can I watch Mansfield vs Sheffield United ?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Mansfield vs Sheffield United ?

Mansfield are 3-1 to win, Sheffield United are a 5-6 chance and the draw is 5-2 with Boylesports.

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