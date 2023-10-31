Manchester United v Newcastle predictions, betting odds and tips: Magpies value to avenge EFL Cup final defeat
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Manchester United v Newcastle in the EFL Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Wednesday
Where to watch Manchester United v Newcastle
Sky Sports Football, 8.15pm Wednesday
Best bet
Manchester United v Newcastle odds
Manchester United 6-5
Newcastle 5-2
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Manchester United v Newcastle team news
Manchester United
Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be assessed but Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Amad Diallo remain sidelined and Jadon Sancho is out of favour.
Newcastle
Striker Alexander Isak is injured, along with Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Sven Botman. Sandro Tonali is suspended.
Manchester United v Newcastle predictions
Manchester United dashed Newcastle's hopes of landing a long-awaited trophy last season when they beat the Magpies 2-0 at Wembley in February's EFL Cup final.
That disappointment did not derail Newcastle's campaign, however, as they finished fourth in the Premier League, just four points behind the Red Devils, and they can keep alive their League Cup dream with a fourth-round victory at Old Trafford.
Neither team is at full strength with Erik ten Hag likely to rotate his starting 11 after Sunday's comprehensive 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the league.
His opposite number Eddie Howe is missing injured striker Alexander Isak, who scored the only goal of the game to upset City in the third round, as well as suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali.
However, the Red Devils have been far less formidable at Old Trafford this term than they were in Ten Hag's first season in charge and Newcastle look a big price to win in 90 minutes.
Sunday's derby defeat to champions City was United's fourth loss in their last seven home games, following league reverses against Brighton and Crystal Palace and a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.
They needed an injury-time penalty save from Andre Onana to avoid another European slip-up at home to Copenhagen last week and look vulnerable favourites against Newcastle.
The Magpies' only loss in their last ten matches was a 1-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund and Howe's lack of options means first-team regulars Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon should start.
Manchester United's big names have not fired this season but Newcastle have little to fear from the Red Devils' understudies and, after knocking out City in the previous round, they can complete a Mancunian double in the EFL Cup.
Key stat
Manchester United have lost four of their last seven home matches in all competitions
Probable teams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Eriksen, Amrabat; Antony, Mount, Garnacho; Hojlund
Subs: Fernandes, Evans, Martial, Rashford, McTominay, Lindelof, Casemiro
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Targett; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon
Subs: Trippier, Burn, Longstaff, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Krafth
Inside info
Manchester United
Star man Rasmus Hojlund
Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund
Penalty taker Christian Eriksen
Card magnet Sofyan Amrabat
Assist ace Christian Eriksen
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Newcastle
Star man Bruno Guimaraes
Top scorer Callum Wilson
Penalty taker Callum Wilson
Card magnet Anthony Gordon
Assist ace Anthony Gordon
Set-piece aerial threat Jamaal Lascelles
Published on 31 October 2023inEFL Cup
Last updated 13:33, 31 October 2023
