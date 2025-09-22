Liverpool vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Liverpool vs Southampton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, September 23

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Anfield, Liverpool

Competition EFL Cup

TV ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Liverpool have won the EFL Cup in two of the last four seasons and they start their campaign on Tuesday with a third-round tie against Southampton at Anfield.

Arne Slot will rest several senior players but summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz may be involved against the Saints, who have made a patchy start in the Championship under new boss Will Still.

Liverpool vs Southampton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Liverpool to win & both teams to score

2pts 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Player cards

Flynn Downes to be shown a card

9-4 Hills

Longshot

Liverpool to win 4-1

12-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Liverpool vs Southampton preview

Liverpool have an excellent recent record in the EFL Cup and they should record a comfortable third-round victory over Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds have won their first six competitive matches this season but none of those wins have been straightforward.

Arne Slot's men left it late against Bournemouth and Arsenal, very late against Burnley and Atletico Madrid and very, very late against ten-man Newcastle, where Rio Ngumoha sealed a 3-2 win in the 100th minute.

The 17-year-old Ngumoha is pushing for a start against Southampton as several of Slot's stars are likely to put their feet up after Saturday's 2-1 derby victory over Everton.

Liverpool's squad looks stronger in attack than defence, especially as summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz could be involved for the Premier League champions.

Isak scored for Newcastle in last season's EFL Cup final win over the Reds while Wirtz, who is yet to contribute a goal or assist for his new club, may enjoy a crack at second-tier Southampton.

Liverpool vs Southampton 2024-25 Results

Date Competition Result Venue 24/11/24 Premier League Sou 2-3 Liv St Mary's 18/12/24 EFL Cup Sou - 1-2 Liv St Mary's 08/03/25 Premier League Liv 3-1 Sou Anfield Scroll >>> table to view

Saints finished bottom of the Premier League last term, 72 points behind Liverpool, although they competed well in three meetings with the Reds.

They led 2-1 until the 65th minute of their 3-2 loss at St Mary's and were 1-0 up at the break in a 3-1 away defeat in March.

A second-string Liverpool side won 2-1 at Southampton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals and Saints can get on the scoresheet in another reverse at Anfield.

Will Still's men won 3-0 at Norwich in the EFL Cup second round and both teams have scored in five of their first six Championship matches including Saturday's 3-1 loss at Hull, where they had more than 70 per cent of possession.

Despite selling classy attacking midfielders Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes to Everton and West Ham, Saints have the talent to unsettle a weakened defence.

Downes in danger of yet another booking

Tough-tackling Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes is a tempting bet to be shown a card, having been booked in two of his first four Championship starts and the EFL Cup first-round win at Northampton.

Downes picked up a dozen cautions in just 27 Premier League outings last term and was the first player booked in Saints' EFL Cup loss to Liverpool in December 2024.

Reds' reserves should rack up the goals

Liverpool have won their last five EFL Cup ties at Anfield by 3-1, 5-1, 2-1, 5-1 and 4-0 scorelines and they should run out comfortable winners against Southampton.

The visitors conceded three goals at struggling Hull at the weekend so a 4-1 Liverpool victory is worth a small bet at 12-1 in the correct-score market.

Liverpool vs Southampton Bet Builder

Over 3.5 goals

Liverpool have scored 19 goals in their last five EFL Cup ties at Anfield and Southampton are capable of contributing to the goal tally against a reshuffled home defence.

Shea Charles to commit two or more fouls

Northern Ireland international Shea Charles is a fierce competitor in Southampton's midfield, picking up two yellow cards in six Championship outings and averaging 2.2 fouls per game.

Federico Chiesa to score at any time

Liverpool's Italian winger scored in last season's EFL Cup final defeat to Newcastle and found the net as a substitute against Bournemouth in this season's opener.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Liverpool vs Southampton

♦ Liverpool have won their last five home ties in the EFL Cup by an aggregate score of 19-4

♦ The Reds have kept only four clean sheets in their last 18 competitive fixtures

♦ Liverpool have won and both teams have scored in four of their six matches this season

♦ Both teams have scored in six of the last seven meetings between these clubs

♦ Southampton have won only one of their last six games in all competitions

Liverpool vs Southampton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Liverpool vs Southampton in the EFL Cup. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's match.

90 minutes Odds Liverpool 1-6 Southampton 12-1 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Liverpool vs Southampton team news and predicted line-ups

Liverpool

The Reds have no reported injury problems but Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai will be rested. Giorgi Mamardashvili should deputise for Alisson in goal and youngsters Trey Nyoni, Giovanni Leoni and Rio Ngumoha may start.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Leoni, Gomez, Robertson; Nyoni, Endo; Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa; Isak

Subs: Danns, Wirtz, Kerkez, Bradley, Gakpo, Williams, Gordon

Southampton

Left-back Welington remains sidelined due to an ankle injury but midfielder Flynn Downes (illness) should be available. Winger Samuel Edozie is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): McCarthy; Edwards, Wood, Stephens; Roerslev, Fraser, Downes, Charles, Manning; Stewart, Archer

Subs: Harwood-Bellis, Jander, Fellows, Azaz, Downs, Robinson, Scienza

FAQs for Liverpool vs Southampton

When is Liverpool vs Southampton in the EFL Cup?

The third-round tie kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, September 23.

Where is Liverpool vs Southampton being played?

The game is taking place at Anfield in Liverpool.

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Southampton?

There is live coverage of Tuesday's EFL Cup clash on ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the match betting for Liverpool vs Southampton?

Liverpool are 1-6 favourites to beat 12-1 underdogs Southampton in 90 minutes and the draw is 13-2.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.