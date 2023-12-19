Liverpool v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Reds could be resisted by robust Irons

Unibet are offering £30 in free bets on the Liverpool v West Ham fixture. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Liverpool v West Ham

You can watch Liverpool v West Ham in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 8pm.

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham or draw double chance

2pts 9-5 general

Liverpool v West Ham odds

Liverpool 4-9

West Ham 6-1

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v West Ham team news

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch (hamstring), has joined Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota on the sidelines.

West Ham

Michail Antonio (knee) is West Ham's only absentee.

Liverpool v West Ham predictions

Liverpool were left frustrated by Sunday's 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United and they are far from certain to overcome West Ham in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The knockout competitions are rightly seen as a high priority by the Hammers, who are 18 points clear of the relegation zone.

David Moyes selected a strong side for last month's EFL Cup fourth-round tie at home to Arsenal and was rewarded with a superb performance and a 3-1 victory.

The quarter-final draw has not been any kinder but the Irons head to Merseyside full of confidence after Sunday's impressive 3-0 victory at home to Wolves.

West Ham have won seven of their last nine matches, including a backs-to-the-wall 2-1 league win at Tottenham where they soaked up lots of pressure and made the most of fleeting opportunities.

And their successes over Arsenal and Spurs are important because they provide an ideal template for how they might succeed an Anfield.

Liverpool are in for a stern test and their chances could be reduced by the absence of key players.

For Sunday's draw at home to Manchester United, Liverpool's bench included two goalkeepers, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, and academy graduates Connor Bradley and James McConnell, who are yet to make their first Premier League starts.

Jurgen Klopp can ill-afford any more injuries and will probably try an element of squad rotation to ensure reasonable preparation for Saturday's Premier League showdown at home to leaders Arsenal.

Klopp's ambition will be to reach the weekend with his team sat at the top of the table and safely through to the EFL Cup quarter-finals, but he may not be granted all of his pre-Christmas wishes.

The German went as strong as he could for Sunday's clash at home to Manchester United but watched his team struggle to make the most of their dominance.

Liverpool carved out a 68 per cent possession share and won the shot count 34 to six but a lot of their work lacked the incisiveness required to create clear chances against a determined, deep-lying Manchester United defence.

The Reds will be faced with a similar conundrum against West Ham but this time there is probably a greater threat of a sting in the tail.

West Ham are 16th on the Premier League possession statistics – averaging 41.7 - and eighth on goals scored (29).

They are robust team who tend to do their best work in the penalty boxes and look overpriced to at least prevent Liverpool from winning before a potential penalty shootout.

Key stat

West Ham have avoided defeat in eight of their last nine matches

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Allison, Van Dijk, Salah, Nunez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Doak, Chambers.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Ings, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Fornals, Mubama, Benrahma.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

