Liverpool v Fulham predictions, odds and betting tips: Resilient Reds set for another late show

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Liverpool v Fulham. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Liverpool v Fulham

You can watch Liverpool v Fulham in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday January 10, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Draw-Liverpool double result

1pt 7-2 Hills

You can bet on Liverpool v Fulham here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Liverpool v Fulham odds

Liverpool 4-11

Fulham 19-4

Draw 15-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Fulham team news

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces three weeks on the sidelines but Virgil van Dijk should return from illness. Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo are on international duty and Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas are injured.

Fulham

Centre-back Tim Ream will be assessed but Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Adama Traore remains sidelined.

Liverpool v Fulham predictions

Liverpool face Fulham in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg and neutrals will be hoping for a repeat of last month's Premier League thriller at Anfield.

Fulham led 3-2 in the 87th minute before the Reds roared back, scoring twice in two minutes to claim a 4-3 victory.

Late goals have been a feature of Liverpool's success this season and they showcased their resilience again in Sunday's heavyweight FA Cup third-round clash with Arsenal.

The profligate Gunners could have been out of sight by half-time but Liverpool grew into the game, sealing a 2-0 win in north London thanks to goals in the 80th and 95th minutes.

After a hectic summer of transfer activity, 2023-24 might have been a season of transition for Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

However, their campaign is shaping up nicely. Liverpool, three points clear at the top of the Premier League, are rated the biggest threats to champions Manchester City and they are also favourites for the Europa League.

The EFL Cup offers them a great chance of landing the first trophy of the season – they are the most successful team in the competition's history, winning it nine times – and their weekend FA Cup victory at Arsenal was achieved without star men Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations but Van Dijk should return to the heart of defence against Fulham, whose forwards gave the home defence a tough time in December's league meeting.

The Cottagers have their own issues at the back, with Calvin Bassey on international duty and Tim Ream doubtful due to injury, and they have lost their last four Premier League away matches, conceding 13 goals in defeats at Aston Villa, Liverpool, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Marco Silva's side have won only once in ten road trips this term and that was a fortunate 1-0 victory at Everton on the opening weekend, when the Toffees had nine shots on target and hit the woodwork.

Fulham needed penalties to get past Everton at Goodison Park in the EFL Cup quarter-finals while Liverpool swatted aside West Ham 5-1 at Anfield.

The Cottagers are a force to be reckoned with at home, thrashing Nottingham Forest and West Ham 5-0 in December and seeing off the Gunners 2-1 in their last league fixture at Craven Cottage.

Given their patchy away form and Liverpool's fearsome home record, though, Silva may take a cautious approach at Anfield and the draw-Liverpool double result is an appealing bet.

The Reds stumbled out of the traps at Arsenal on Sunday and they have scored 40 per cent of their league goals in the final 15 minutes of matches so it may take them a while to grind out a first-leg lead.

Key stat

Liverpool have scored 17 of their 43 league goals in the 76th minute or later

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Elliott, Gakpo, Quansah, Nyoni, Clark, Gordon, Chambers

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Subs: Ream, Castagne, Reed, Lukic, Muniz, Vinicius, Willian

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Diogo Jota

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Raul Jimenez

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Liverpool v Fulham b et builder predictions

Half-time draw

Liverpool made a sluggish start at Arsenal on Sunday and Fulham have been drawing at half-time in four of their last six league defeats

Both teams to score

Fulham have scored nine goals in five Premier League matches against top-four clubs and there have been goals at both ends in all four of their EFL Cup ties

Joe Gomez to have over 0.5 shots

The Liverpool left-back is yet to score in 199 appearances for Liverpool but he has had at least one pop at goal in five of his last six games

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Grab a £40 Paddy Power football free bet on Liverpool v Fulham

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Liverpool v Fulham in the EFL Cup.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Liverpool v Fulham in EFL Cup. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power EFL Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.