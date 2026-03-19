How defensive grit helped Mikel Arteta's Arsenal turn the tables on bogey team Manchester City

Manchester City struck a decisive blow in the Premier League title race in April 2023 when they demolished Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Remarkably, that was City's 12th straight league victory over the Gunners but the balance of power between the EFL Cup finalists has shifted in the past three seasons.

Mikel Arteta is unbeaten in his last five meetings with his former boss Pep Guardiola and those matches offer an intriguing insight into their rivalry.

Arsenal 1 Manchester City 0

October 8, 2023

Social-media 'celebration police' were swift to mock Arsenal's delight after they beat Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield in August 2023.

However, that success helped change the Gunners' mentality following their long losing run against City and, two months later, they had a proper win to enjoy.

Erling Haaland, who had tormented Arsenal at the Etihad six months earlier, failed to have a shot in north London but the Gunners also struggled to create chances in a dour encounter.

Gabriel Martinelli's deflected shot finally broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, making it 13th time lucky for Arsenal against City, and the win took them level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham. The past is a foreign country …

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's reaction: "You play against the best team in the world without question, without a doubt, in my opinion, and beat them – I'm really happy."

Manchester City 0 Arsenal 0

March 31, 2024

City were missing injured goalkeeper Ederson and defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones for the return fixture but Arsenal could not take advantage, firing only six shots at Stefan Ortega's goal.

Arteta was criticised for his side's lack of attacking endeavour – not for the last time – although they managed to frustrate the Citizens again.

Nathan Ake's early header was the hosts' only effort on target as Arsenal demonstrated the defensive progress they had made since their 4-1 mauling the previous season.

The stalemate left both clubs trailing leaders Liverpool but City had the last laugh, winning their next nine league matches to pip Arsenal to the title by two points.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's reaction: "It was a hard game. The space was really difficult to find. They defend well and had a lot of players surrounding Erling."

Manchester City 2 Arsenal 2

September 22, 2024

Haaland had two quiet games against Arsenal in 2023-24 but the striker needed less than ten minutes to give City the lead in September 2024.

That was only the start of the entertainment, however, as Riccardo Calafiori marked his full debut for Arsenal with a superb strike from distance and, more predictably, Gabriel headed in a corner.

Just before half-time, Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, setting up an extraordinary second half of attack versus defence.

Arteta's ten men retreated to the edge of their own penalty area, finishing with just 22 per cent of possession, but City struggled to unlock the massed ranks of the visiting defence.

The Gunners held out until the seventh minute of injury-time when John Stones, with City's 33rd attempt at goal, prodded in a dramatic equaliser.

During tense post-match exchanges, Haaland advised Arteta to "stay humble" while the Arsenal boss insisted he was proud of his players' resilience after an engrossing, acrimonious clash.

Manchester City defender John Stones's reaction: "I wouldn't say Arsenal have mastered the dark arts. They've done it for a few years and we know to expect that. You can call it dirty or clever."

Arsenal 5 Manchester City 1

February 2, 2025

City had been torn apart by Paris Saint-Germain in their previous away fixture, blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2, and their defence was breached within two minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard pounced on a Manuel Akanji error to put Arsenal ahead and Kai Havertz missed a glorious chance to double their lead.

Haaland equalised early in the second half but the Gunners responded in style, scoring four unanswered goals.

Myles Lewis-Skelly cheekily copied Haaland's goal celebration after putting Arsenal 3-1 up and his fellow teenager Ethan Nwaneri also got on the scoresheet in injury-time.

Arsenal celebrated a cathartic victory over a City side who were enduring a tough season. But Arteta's men won only three of their next 11 league matches, finishing as distant runners-up to Liverpool.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's reaction: "It's an unbelievable score. From the moment we went on the pitch we had that fire in our belly. We really wanted to win the game after what happened at the Etihad."

Arsenal 1 Manchester City 1

September 21, 2025

After early-season defeats to Tottenham and Brighton, Manchester City eased to a 3-0 derby win over Manchester United a week before the trip to Arsenal.

Haaland finished off a slick City break in the ninth minute, giving them the perfect start, and Guardiola clearly decided that one goal would be enough.

Pep's tactics were more 'tackle tackle' than 'tiki-taka', allowing Arsenal to hog 67 per of the ball, and he replaced Haaland with defensive midfielder Nico Gonzalez for the final 15 minutes.

City's two banks of five almost closed out the victory but in the third minute of injury-time Martinelli latched on to a through ball and lobbed Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 1-1.

Pundit Micah Richards compared the visitors to a team managed by Jose Mourinho or Sam Allardyce and it will be interesting to see how much more expansive City are at Wembley on Sunday.

Martinelli's goal was a significant moment in the title race as Arsenal had lost 1-0 at champions Liverpool three weeks earlier.

City's recent draws against Nottingham Forest and West Ham mean that Arsenal's trip to Manchester next month does not look quite such a pivotal fixture.

Arsenal are 1-10 for the title, with City 8-1, and Arteta will be determined to extend his impressive run against Guardiola on Sunday – and land the Gunners' first trophy since August 2020.

Mikel Arteta's reaction: "I'm so proud of my players, the way we dominated almost every aspect of the game. We played better than last year when we beat them. Much better."

Read past Saturday columns:

James Milton: Speedy U-turn needed after English clubs flop in Champions League

Steve Palmer: Suffering from a serious case of sour grapes but hoping to approach Cheltenham in cheerful fashion

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