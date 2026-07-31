Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 6-5 EFL Cup selection

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the EFL Cup fixture between Tranmere and Rochdale.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, August 1

Tranmere draw no bet

Tranmere vs Rochdale

EFL Cup, 3pm

The English Football League season officially kicks off on Saturday as Tranmere host Rochdale in the preliminary round of the EFL Cup.

Rovers struggled in League Two last term, avoiding relegation by just two points, but they have been busy this summer and the signs are positive that they will be battling closer to the top than the bottom this time around.

Experienced manager Darrell Clarke has been brought in to lead the charge and Tom Ince is an eye-catching arrival at League Two level.

Rochdale, in contrast, enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign, earning promotion from the National League thanks to a penalty-shootout victory over Boreham Wood in the playoff final after missing out on the title due to last-gasp drama against York.

The departure of manager Jimmy McNulty for Stockport will have disrupted their preparations, though, and no wins in pre-season suggests it may take a while for new boss Ian Watson to get going with the Dale.

New-look Tranmere’s likely improvement should be on full show at Prenton Park, where Rovers beat League One promotion hopefuls Blackpool 2-0 in a friendly a couple of weeks ago, and they look a big price to see off a Rochdale side who are in transition.

Odds: 6-5 with bet365

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