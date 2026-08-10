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Football Bet of the Day: Jack Ogalbe has a 15-8 selection from the EFL Cup
Our best bet for Monday, August 10 comes from the EFL Cup fixture between Plymouth and Exeter
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
After a 13-10 winner on Saturday, football tipster Jack Ogalbe has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the EFL Cup fixture between Plymouth and Exeter.
Football Bet of the Day for Monday, August 10
Plymouth to win and both teams to score
Plymouth vs Exeter
EFL Cup, 8pm
A Devon derby rounds off the first full round of EFL Cup fixtures and potentially the only one of the season, as League One Plymouth host fourth-tier Exeter.
The Grecians were relegated in 2025-26, despite winning four points against their county rivals, and Matt Taylor will have them revved up for this game before the start of what could be a long campaign.
Plymouth look to have offset the departure of Lorent Tolaj with Will Evans' arrival and he could form a tasty forward partnership with Bim Pepple.
After finishing eighth last season, promotion is Argyle's main aim but they have a decent record in this competition, reaching the second round in seven of the last eight seasons.
A Pilgrims win is expected, but both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings at Home Park, and Exeter will give it all they have got in this local derby.
Odds: 15-8 with Coral, Ladbrokes
Read more football predictions:
Plymouth vs Exeter: People picked to inspire Argyle
Football accumulator tips for Monday, August 10: Back our acca at 5-1
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Aaron Ashley
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Published on inEFL Cup
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