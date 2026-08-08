Football Bet of the Day: Jack Ogalbe has a 13-10 selection from the EFL Cup

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jack Ogalbe has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the EFL Cup fixture between Swansea and Birmingham.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, August 8

Birmingham

Swansea vs Birmingham

EFL Cup, 3pm

Only goal difference separated Swansea and Birmingham in last season's Championship, with the Blues tenth and the Swans 11th.

They begin their competitive campaigns with Saturday's EFL Cup first-round tie, and both have reasons to be cheerful, with the hosts looking set to keep hold of last season's second-tier top scorer, Zan Vipotnik.

Birmingham ended 2025-26 with a run of five games without defeat and more decent recruitment has helped them go through this summer unbeaten.

Confidence should be high in the Blues' camp and they are worth backing to start with a win over Swansea.

They are unbeaten in ten games against the Swans and can progress to the second round of this competition for the fourth successive season.

Odds: 13-10 general

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