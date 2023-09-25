Tuesday's EFL Cup third round predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can plough on

Best bets

Ipswich

Peterborough

Tuesday's EFL Cup third round predictions

Ipswich have had no problems with the step up from League One to the Championship, winning seven of eight league fixtures to date, and the Tractor Boys could take care of Premier League Wolves in the EFL Cup third round.

The Tractor Boys have gone through some lean years with four successive seasons of third-tier football between 2019 and 2023, but their fortunes began to change after Kieran McKenna was handed the managerial reins in December 2021.

McKenna steered his side to automatic promotion last term and he has them flying high in the second tier after a superb opening seven weeks of the campaign.

Ipswich are on a four-game winning run and are playing well enough to give Wolves a serious run for their money.

Wolves were 5-0 winners at home to Blackpool in the previous round but they have been struggling in the Premier League and could be carrying a few tired legs after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Luton which was achieved despite Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's 39th-minute red card.

A close contest looks likely but Ipswich are used to winning games and look worth a punt at 7-4.

League One Peterborough booked their place in the third round with a pair of penalty shootout successes, but they can avoid the need for further spot-kick drama by defeating League Two hosts Mansfield at Field Mill.

Darren Ferguson's Posh are eighth in the third tier and approach the Mansfield game on a four-game unbeaten run.

Peterborough were the better side in a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Bolton on Saturday and they can take advantage of an easier fixture against the fourth tier Stags, who could suffer their first defeat of the campaign.

