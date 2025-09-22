- More
EFL Cup third round predictions, betting odds and tips: Toffees can manage Molineux mission
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Tuesday's EFL Cup third round ties.
EFL Cup third round predictions
Everton gave an excellent account of themselves in Saturday's Merseyside derby and they can follow up by winning at Wolves in the EFL Cup third round.
Any loss to Liverpool is a painful experience for Toffees fans, but the statistics pointed to a fairly even contest with Liverpool narrowly winning the expected goals battle 0.94 to 0.6 and the shot count 11-9.
Everton finished the weekend in tenth place and have every reason to be positive as they build into the first full season of David Moyes's second spell at the club.
Moyes went with a strong side for the EFL Cup second-round tie at home to Mansfield and was rewarded with a dominant performance and a 2-0 victory.
There is every indication that he will use several first-choice players against Wolves to maximise the chance of making it through to the round of 16.
Wolves manager Vitor Pereira could have a different mindset because the overwhelming priority is to put Premier League points on the board.
Pereira's basement boys are already four points inside the relegation zone and are facing a tough trip to Tottenham at the weekend.
Wolves could involve key striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was fit enough to come off the bench in Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Leeds, but they look short of confidence and are likely to struggle against the Toffees, who won 3-2 at Molineux in last month's Premier League encounter.
There are ten League One teams left in the draw and two of them go head-to-head at the Brick Community Stadium, where Wigan host Wycombe.
Wigan had a difficult weekend, losing 4-1 at local rivals Bolton, but they have been making progress this season and can find an instant response by advancing to the EFL Cup fourth round.
Wycombe won 2-0 at home to Northampton on Saturday as they demonstrated an immediate improvement for new manager Michael Duff.
However, the Chairboys have been struggling on their travels and could face a backlash from Wigan, who will be keen to bounce back after such a miserable derby day experience.
