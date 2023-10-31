Wednesday's EFL Cup predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can claim another scalp

When to bet on Wednesday's EFL Cup games

Wednesday 7.45pm

Best bets

Ipswich

1pt 12-5 bet365

Under 2.5 goals in Everton v Burnley

1pt 17-20 bet365

Wednesday's EFL Cup predictions

Ipswich have already knocked Premier League opposition out of the EFL Cup this season and could make it two in a row when they host Fulham on Wednesday.

The Tractor Boys have been in rock-solid form in the Championship this season, pulling clear alongside Leicester after winning 11 of their first 13 league matches.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been successful in eight of their nine home games in all competitions, including a 3-2 victory over Wolves in the last round of the cup.

They host a Fulham team who have struggled on the road this term, taking six points from a possible 18 away from home in the Premier League.

Ipswich have lost just once all season and look overpriced to carry their league form into this cup clash and spring a surprise.

Everton’s five home games this season have seen just nine goals and another low-scoring affair looks likely when they host Burnley in their fourth-round clash.

These teams would probably rather focus on Premier League survival but they have had some of their best results of the season in this competition, with Burnley beating Nottingham Forest and Everton getting the better of Aston Villa.

Both sides are likely to rotate given their league position is more of a priority and the match may have a disjointed feel as a result.

The two teams have scored just 18 times between them in 20 combined league games and under 2.5 goals is the pick for this match.

